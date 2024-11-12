মঙ্গলবার , ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৭শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kriti Sanon Goes Bold In A Racy Black Dress At Do Patti Success Bash, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Kriti Sanon Goes Bold In A Racy Black Dress At Do Patti Success Bash, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch


Bollywood star Kriti Sanon was joined by her parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon and her younger sister Nupur Sanon at the success party.

Kriti Sanon looks sizzling hot in a mini black dress at Do Patti success bash.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon stole the spotlight at the success bash for her maiden production venture, Do Patti, held in Mumbai on Monday evening. Accompanied by her family, including parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon, and her younger sister Nupur Sanon, Kriti made heads turn with her glamorous look, which quickly went viral on paparazzi handles and social media.

Dressed in a stunning mini black dress, Kriti showed off her daring fashion sense. The dress featured a sleek, halter-neck design with a plunging cut-out, adding a hint of boldness to her chic appearance. Pairing the outfit with sheer black stockings and pointed heels embellished with studs, Kriti oozed hotness. Her makeup was subtle yet striking, featuring nude tones that complemented her outfit, while her loosely styled hair gave her an effortlessly chic vibe. The outfit perfectly captured the essence of a glam night, highlighting her toned figure and impeccable fashion taste. Fans couldn’t get enough of her glamorous look.

The Do Patti success bash saw a star-studded guest list. Besides Kriti’s family, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, producer Dinesh Vijan, actors Shaheer Sheikh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others were present to celebrate the film’s success.

Do Patti, still trending on Netflix, has garnered mixed responses for its intriguing storyline and intense performances. This project marks Kriti’s debut as a producer, and her hard work has clearly paid off, with Do Patti earning a spot among the popular films on Netflix.

2024 has undoubtedly been a remarkable year for Kriti. With the successes of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew at the box office and Do Patti making waves in the streaming world, she has established herself as a formidable force in Bollywood, both as an actress and a producer.

আসছে নতুন সিরিয়াল পরীণিতা, রয়েছেন সৌমিলি, কেমন তাঁর চরিত্র?
Wasim Akram pays whopping AUD 1000 for cat’s haircut | Cricket News
Kriti Sanon Goes Bold In A Racy Black Dress At Do Patti Success Bash, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch
বউবাজারের সুড়ঙ্গ জুড়ে লোহার চাদর! বিপত্তির কাঁটা দূর করতে সতর্ক মেট্রোরেল কর্তৃপক্ষeast west metro project takes special steps to prevent cave in danger in bowbazar
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
