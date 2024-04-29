Kriti Sanon Looks Sun-Kissed And Glowing As She Pouts for the Camera; Photos Go Viral

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Crew. She enjoys a massive fan following and is often seen sharing fun moments and happy snippets on her Instagram handle. Having said that, she recently dropped a bundle of sun-kissed photos that went viral instantly.

Kriti looked the prettiest as she pouted. She donned one of her brightest smiles. She pouted and showed a heart sign for her fans, acknowledging her love for them. She also winked for the second picture. She was a complete vision to behold.

Have a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in the crime thriller Do Patti with Kajol. The teaser has already left everyone excited, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

The teaser opens with an aerial view of Manali, and Kajol is seen as a cop riding a bike. Her voice can be heard in the background throughout the video. She is talking about the right and wrong situations in life. Kriti Sanon’s character is also shown as a glamorous one. She is seen in a grey shade. It looks like it is a murder mystery, but still, nothing is clear. The film will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.

Last year, Kriti Sanon announced her first film as a producer. She took to her Instagram handle to share the first photo featuring her, Kajol, along with others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared the photo featuring Kajol and wrote, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside three very strong-headed, inspiring, and immensely talented women, Monica, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! @netflix_in Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8 years! @kajol. Kanika – I’ve always loved your writing, and I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff, this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures. This one is going to be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films, @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial”

Do Patti marks the debut of writer Kanika Dhillon. She said, “Do Patti is a very special project, and there is no greater satisfaction than delivering a great story to your audience that is thrilling and interesting. You will be enthralled to see Kriti Sanon in a never-before-seen avatar, and having Kajol, who is such a legendary actor, was such a great pleasure as a writer-producer.”