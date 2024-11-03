Kriti Sanon Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport | Watch

Last Updated: November 03, 2024, 16:49 IST

Kriti Sanon was spotted at the Mumbai airport with Kabir Bahia. This marks their first public appearance after Bahia featured in Sanon’s Diwali post.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia skipped posing for the cameras at the Mumbai airport.

After celebrating a warm Diwali with her family and friends, Kriti Sanon was snapped at the Mumbai airport today. She made a stylish entry at the airport in a bohemian-casual avatar. But what caught everyone’s eye was how she was joined by her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at the airport. Fans believe that the couple was flying out of Mumbai for a romantic getaway.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Kriti Sanon was seen making a chic entry in an all-black outfit. She was seen donning a pair of black ripped shorts that she had paired with a black tank top. She broke the monotony of the all-black outfit by opting for a patchwork jacket that lent the entire outfit a bohemian look. She left her tresses loose and wore sunglasses and a pair of sneakers. As she made her way to the airport’s entry, Kabir Bahia was seen at the gate. He was wearing a black t-shirt which he had paired with loose pants.

Take a look at the video here.

Bahia and Sanon did not pose for the cameras. Bahia was seen entering the airport before her and he also did not wait for her at the gate for long. The rumours of their relationship started doing rounds when the actor posted pictures from her 34th birthday celebrations in Greece. She was joined by her sister Nupur, Kabir Bahia, and their friends. Earlier, Sanon had also posted a BTS video of her performance at the UP T20 Season 2 Opening Ceremony held at the Ekana Stadium. Bahia left a comment and fans were quick to notice it.

For her Diwali post, Sanon shared a series of pictures with her family. One of the pictures in the post also featured Bahia along with Sanon and her sister. Bahia is a UK-based businessman. He is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of Southall Travel. The family’s net worth is estimated to be £427 million.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Do Patti. She was seen in a double role in this Shashanka Chaturvedi thriller.