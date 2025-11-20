বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Kriti Sanon's Special Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia: 'May This World Never Change Your Good Heart' | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Kriti Sanon said that Kabir Bahia is the only person with whom she can be ‘stupid’.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, is sending best wishes to her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia on his birthday. On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her rumoured beau.

The picture seems to be from one of their vacations, as the rumoured couple can be seen wearing comfort wear. The actress wrote on the picture, “Happy Birthday to the one I can be stupid with! @k.a.b.b.s May this world never change the good heart you have (sic).”

Kabir, who is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of a UK-based leading travel agency, is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism. He studied at the Regent’s University London, where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

Earlier, the actress appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, and shared that her crush is not from the industry. Kriti and Kabir have been spotted together several times, from a dinner in Mumbai to a quiet Diwali celebration at Kriti’s home.

Kriti has reportedly spoken about how important “constants” are in her life. In an industry where so much is transient, she seems to value stability, hinting that Kabir might be one such constant for her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with Tamil star Dhanush in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. The film is touted to be an intense, emotionally charged romantic drama that dives deep into the chaos of love, longing, and self-destruction. The story follows a protagonist consumed by passion to the point where love becomes both a lifeline and a battlefield.

Marked by its dramatic visual tone, sweeping music, and a sense of raw urgency, the film explores how obsession blurs the line between devotion and downfall. It carries the flair of grand romantic tragedy, where every choice feels heavy and every emotion is amplified. The film revolves around love that is beautiful, bruising, and impossible to ignore. The film is set to bow in cinemas on November 28, 2025.

