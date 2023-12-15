শুক্রবার , ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kuldeep Yadav: ‘He was always there…’: Kuldeep Yadav credits Yuzvendra Chahal for his impressive performance against South Africa | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has attributed his impressive performance in the third and final T20I against South Africa to a supportive chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.
In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kuldeep expressed gratitude to Chahal for his consistent support and friendship over the years.

Kuldeep made a stellar comeback to form in T20Is, delivering his best figures for Team India in the format during the final game against South Africa. His exceptional performance, where he took five wickets for 17 runs in 2.5 overs, played a crucial role in India’s victory, leveling the series 1-1.

In the video, captain Suryakumar Yadav engaged in a conversation with Kuldeep, inquiring about his discussion with Chahal and whether it contributed to his success.
“Chahal bhai had a long flight, so we didn’t speak much. Just met him last evening where he told me not to change too much about bowling. Even when things weren’t great 2-3 years ago, he was always there for me. Hopefully, we will try to do well if we play together in ODIs,” Kuldeep shared.

The left-arm wrist-spinner also shed light on his strategy during the match, stating, “Wasn’t thinking much. The idea was to bowl to a particular length, and then I observed that the pitch is slow, and the quicker ones were gripping a bit. So I was just mixing my flighted deliveries with quicker ones. I did get a few lucky wickets as the ball was keeping low. Once I got three wickets, I thought let’s go for picking five wickets.”
Suryakumar, who scored a record-equalling fourth century in T20Is, also shared his perspective on batting and the mindset he carries to the crease.
“Whenever I walk out to bat, I don’t think about the amount of runs I have to score. I just want to go out there and enjoy my batting. It was good to get the Player of the Match and Player of the Series award by coming out of my comfort zone overseas. All the success reached God, God is great,” Suryakumar said.

BCCI ends speculations, retains Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach alongside support staff

The third T20I saw India secure a 106-run victory over South Africa, with Suryakumar’s remarkable century and Kuldeep’s five-wicket haul stealing the spotlight.
(With inputs from ANI)





