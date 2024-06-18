মঙ্গলবার , ১৮ জুন ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Kya Virat Kohli ko flying kiss de payega?’: KKR star Harshit Rana opens up on teasing Indian batter. Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৮, ২০২৪ ১০:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1718684719 photo



msid 111073275,imgsize 67810

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders‘ fiery pacer Harshit Rana found himself embroiled in controversy due to his infamous flying-kiss send-off during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. However, the 22-year-old sensation made it clear that he would never give Virat Kohli a flying-kiss send-off.
This gesture, initially directed at Mayank Agarwal during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, led to Rana’s first breach of the IPL Code of Conduct, resulting in financial penalties and a match suspension.

Reflecting on the incident, Rana clarified that the flying-kiss celebration wasn’t premeditated, let alone intended for a player of Virat Kohli’s stature.

“I didn’t plan to do that (flying-kiss send-off) in the first match, nor in the second match. Then people started saying, ‘Show us if you could do that in the RCB match,'” he explained while speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel.
Watch the video here:

When asked about the possibility of performing such a celebration against Kohli, known for his aggressive demeanour on the field, Rana expressed utmost respect. “That’s why I didn’t provoke him. I have respect for him (Kohli), respect for all players, but I can’t do that in front of him,” Rana emphasized, highlighting his admiration for the Indian cricket icon.
Rana’s disciplinary issues didn’t end with the flying-kiss incident. His exuberant antics on the field, though entertaining to some, crossed the line of acceptable conduct in professional cricket.
The IPL disciplinary committee sanctioned Rana with a one-match suspension and fined him his entire match fee for his second breach of conduct during the season.
This marked Rana as the first player in IPL 2024 to face such penalties. Despite the controversy, Rana, who racked up 25 wickets in 21 games for the IPL 2024 champions, remained a key figure for KKR, known for his pace and aggression, albeit now tempered with a lesson in the importance of respectful competition in cricket’s premier tournament.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm cosik1
প্রথম ধাপে ৪ হাজার টন বর্জ্য অপসারণ করল চসিক
বাংলাদেশ
1718684719 photo
‘Kya Virat Kohli ko flying kiss de payega?’: KKR star Harshit Rana opens up on teasing Indian batter. Watch | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
vijay mallya son wedding pics 2024 06 cc1861cdf25637afc959abaf3a0fa86a
Vijay Mallya’s Son To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; FIRST Pics From Wedding Festivities Out
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm italy 2
নিহত ১১, বাংলাদেশিসহ নিখোঁজ ৬০
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Ugc logo

পাবলিক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ব্যয় সংকোচনের নির্দেশনা

 3 111

Viralvideo:’বাঘে তুলে নিয়ে যাবে’! চুল কাটতে গিয়ে নাপিতকে ভয় দেখিয়ে ভাইরাল অনুশ্রুত

 এক কেজি খেজুরে ১৩০০ টাকা লাভ!

এক কেজি খেজুরে ১৩০০ টাকা লাভ!

 1625197742 angelina and weeknd

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Spark Romance Rumours As They Enjoy Dinner Date in LA

 1649490272 photo

IPL 2022: Always wanted responsibility as cricketer, makes you better player, says Hardik Pandya relishing captaincy | Cricket News

 gauahar khan tejasswi prakash and salman khan

‘Silence in Studio Said It All’

 wm shohidminar11

শহিদ মিনারে ফুল দিতে লাগবে ভ্যাকসিন সনদ, পরতে হবে মাস্ক

 primary school ok new

২৯ মে পর্যন্ত ছুটি বাড়ল প্রাথমিকেও

 nycons bangamata 00

নিউ ইয়র্কে বাংলাদেশ কনস্যুলেটে বঙ্গমাতার জন্মবার্ষিকী উদযাপন

 1715826995 photo

IPL playoff scenarios: Five teams are still in the hunt for the last two spots as Rajasthan Royals suffer another defeat | Cricket News