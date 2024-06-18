‘Kya Virat Kohli ko flying kiss de payega?’: KKR star Harshit Rana opens up on teasing Indian batter. Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders ‘ fiery pacer Harshit Rana found himself embroiled in controversy due to his infamous flying-kiss send-off during the Indian Premier League IPL ) 2024 season. However, the 22-year-old sensation made it clear that he would never give Virat Kohli a flying-kiss send-off.This gesture, initially directed at Mayank Agarwal during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, led to Rana’s first breach of the IPL Code of Conduct, resulting in financial penalties and a match suspension.

Reflecting on the incident, Rana clarified that the flying-kiss celebration wasn’t premeditated, let alone intended for a player of Virat Kohli’s stature.

“I didn’t plan to do that (flying-kiss send-off) in the first match, nor in the second match. Then people started saying, ‘Show us if you could do that in the RCB match,'” he explained while speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel.

Watch the video here:

When asked about the possibility of performing such a celebration against Kohli, known for his aggressive demeanour on the field, Rana expressed utmost respect. “That’s why I didn’t provoke him. I have respect for him (Kohli), respect for all players, but I can’t do that in front of him,” Rana emphasized, highlighting his admiration for the Indian cricket icon.

Rana’s disciplinary issues didn’t end with the flying-kiss incident. His exuberant antics on the field, though entertaining to some, crossed the line of acceptable conduct in professional cricket.

The IPL disciplinary committee sanctioned Rana with a one-match suspension and fined him his entire match fee for his second breach of conduct during the season.

This marked Rana as the first player in IPL 2024 to face such penalties. Despite the controversy, Rana, who racked up 25 wickets in 21 games for the IPL 2024 champions, remained a key figure for KKR, known for his pace and aggression, albeit now tempered with a lesson in the importance of respectful competition in cricket’s premier tournament.