L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal Watches Film With Fans, Visits Kavitha Theatre In Kochi | Watch

Last Updated: March 27, 2025, 08:30 IST

Starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, L2: Empuraan is a political action thriller film.

Mohanlal surprised fans at Kochi’s Kavitha Theatre by watching “L2: Empuraan” with them. (Photos: X)

L2: Empuraan is finally in theatres and needless to say, fans are loving the movie. On Thursday morning, Mohanlal also visited the Kavitha theatre in Kochi to surprise his fans and watch his movie with them. In a video that surfaced on social media, the Malayalam superstar was seen entering the theatre with his security. He sported an all-black attire for the occasion and was seen greeting everyone with folded hands.

Fans were also left surprised as they saw their favourite superstar in the theatre. They were seen cheering out loud and welcoming Mohanlal. Watch the video here:

Starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, L2: Empuraan is a political action thriller film. Helmed by Prithviraj himself, it is the sequel to the 2019 hit Malayalam film Lucifer. The buzz around the film is at an all-time high and early reviews on X (formerly Twitter) reveal that fans are loving the movie.

Jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas Pvt Ltd and Sree Gokulam Movies, the film features an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh and Suraj Venjaramoodu in significant roles.

Previously, it was reported that L2: Empuraan has already achieved a significant milestone by crossing the Rs 60 crore mark in the opening day pre-sales, worldwide gross.

Recently, Prithviraj also reacted to Empuraan’s box office clash with Salman Khan’s Sikandar and told News18 Showsha, “Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country, and there is no competition between the two movies. I hope it becomes a blockbuster. “I will have no complaints if you watch L2: Empuraan at 11 a.m. and Sikandar at 1 p.m.”

Later, Salman also spoke exclusively to News18 Showsha and said that he too is rooting for L2: Empuraan. “I love Mohanlal sir as an actor. Prithviraj is directing it, and I know that it’s going to be an excellent film,” he said.

