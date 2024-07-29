সোমবার , ২৯ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৪ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Lakshya Sen’s opening win at Paris Olympics to be ‘deleted’ after Kevin Cordon’s withdrawal due to injury | Paris Olympics 2024 News

জুলাই ২৯, ২০২৪ ২:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen‘s victory over Kevin Cordon in the opening men’s singles Group L match at the Paris Olympics will not be counted as the Guatemalan has withdrawn from the competition due to a left elbow injury, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced.
“Guatemalan men’s singles player Kevin Cordon has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Badminton Competition due to a left elbow injury,” Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in an update.
“His remaining Group L matches against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie (Court 2, 2pm local time, 29 July 2024) and Julien Carraggi of Belgium (Court 3, ‘Not Before’ 9.20am local time, 31 July 2024) will not be played. Matches on these courts in each respective session have been rescheduled.
“As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted,” the sport’s global governing body added.
Cordon’s withdrawal affects the overall schedule and results of Group L.
With Cordon’s exit, Group L will now be considered a three-player group, including Jonatan Christie, Julien Carraggi, and Lakshya Sen.
The change means Sen will be the only player in the group to have played three matches, while Christie and Carraggi will compete in just two matches each to advance to the knockout stage.
Sen is set to face Carraggi on Monday and will compete against Christie in his final group match on Wednesday.





