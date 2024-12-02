Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (December 2, 2024): Daniel Craig Says ‘Societal Construct Of Masculinity’ In James Bond Was Laughable

Daniel Craig Says ‘Societal Construct Of Masculinity’ In James Bond Was Laughable During one of the promotional events for Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Daniel Craig reflected on playing the “most famous icon of masculinity ever”. Read the full story here

Chunky Panday Points Out Ananya Panday’s Flaw: ‘You Can Remove The Shriek, But You’ve Surprised Me’ In a candid chat, Chunky Panday humorously highlighted his daughter Ananya Panday’s “shrieky” voice as her acting flaw, while praising her ability to carry a show like Call Me Bae. Read the full story here

After Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok Joins IU In Royal Romance K-Drama Wife Of A 21st Century Prince The K-drama’s plot revolves around Lee Ahn (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince and Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress Read the full story here

Why Is Shame On MTV HUSTLE Trending On X? The video posted by Rohan Cariappa on his Instagram Stories showed the comedian scrolling through 50 strikes he received. Read the full story here

Kim Taehyung’s Dog Yeontan Passes Away: BTS Singer’s Comment On Pet’s Deteriorating Health Goes Viral BTS singer V’s dog has passed away. He shared a news on his Instagram Stories. Read the full story here

Bigg Boss 18: Fabulous Lives’ Shalini Passi To Join Salman Khan-Hosted Show? Shalini Passi was seen in the reality series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, which released in October. If reports are to be believed, she will be seen in Bigg Boss 18 next! Read the full story here

Justin Timberlake Cancels Oklahoma Show Due To Back Injury, Apologises To Fans: ‘Hate Doing This’ Justin Timberlake, who began his Forget Tomorrow tour in April, explained on social media that a back injury was the reason for the sudden cancellation of his concert in Oklahoma City. Read the full story here

Zayn Malik Performs In Liam Payne’s Hometown: ‘Dedicated To My Brother’ Zayn Malik honoured his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne during the opening night of his Stairway to the Sky tour. Read the full story here

When The Phone Rings: Production Team Apologises Over Offensive Sign Language Scene When the Phone Rings’ production team said that since the drama is solely based on the “important theme of communication between people” they had zero intentions of “belittling sign language” Read the full story here

Moana 2 Breaks The Record For Biggest Opening Weekend Globally: Report Moana 2 has earned more than $221 million in five days. Internationally, the sequel to the 2016 film collected $165.3 million. Read the full story here

Dame Judi Dench Shares The Hilarious Nicknames Given By Her Cheeky Parrot In a previous appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Dench shared the amusing tale of attempting to teach Sweetie to recite Shakespeare, though, unsurprisingly, the parrot wasn’t very interested in the Bard. Read the full story here

Jennifer Garner And Daughter Violet Affleck Bid Farewell To Dog Amid Thanksgiving Reunion The holiday season, traditionally a time of joy and gratitude, coincided with the passing of Birdie, the family’s golden retriever, who had been a part of their lives for nine years. Read the full story here

Demi Moore On Why She Thought Her 1990 Blockbuster Ghost Would Be A ‘Disaster’ Demi Moore received a lot of praise for her performance in The Substance, a body horror film she starred in with Margaret Qualley. Read the full story here

What’s The Whacky Mickey Mouse Joke And Why It Didn’t Make It Into Deadpool & Wolverine Film Deadpool & Wolverine’s over-the-top jokes and sharp wit have become its signature, but even the Merc with a Mouth isn’t immune to Disney’s limits. Read the full story here

Priyanka Chopra’s Uncle Opposed Her Miss India Entry: ‘Girls From Our Family Don’t Do This’ Dr. Madhu Chopra revealed the challenges Priyanka Chopra faced before becoming Miss India in 2000. From convincing her patriarchal family to giving up her medical practice, Madhu supported Priyanka’s rise to global stardom. Read the full story here

Samanta Joins Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding. No, She Is Not Who You Think Sobhita Dhulipala’s younger sister, Samanta Dhulipala, shares the same name as Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife. Read the full story here

Tamannaah Bhatia Wants Fans To Watch Sikandar Ka Muqaddar For her photoshoot, Tamannaah Bhatia slipped into a white top featuring dramatic sleeves, ruffled detailing and lacy pattern. Read the full story here

Maroon 5 Concert In Mumbai: 5 Reasons Why You Cannot Miss Their Debut Performance In India Maroon 5 will be performing in Mumbai on Tuesday night. This marks their first performance in Mumbai. Read the full story here

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Enjoy Fun-Filled Moana 2 Watch Party In New York | Photos Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen posing with Rohini Iyer in pictures from the Moana 2 watch party in New York. Read the full story here

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil’s Goa Wedding: Dates, Rituals And Celebrations Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil have been together for 15 years, and are all set to get married this month. Read the full story here

Sharvari’s Monday Motivation Has A Basketball Connection Sharvari kicked off the week with a bang by sharing pictures from her stunning basketball photoshoot. Read the full story here

Arjun Reddy Star Shalini Pandey FAILED To Recognise Aamir Khan: ‘He Texted Me Saying…’ Shalini Pandey opened up about Aamir Khan’s humbleness after she goofed up. Read the full story here

Suhana Khan Heads Out With Mom Gauri And Brother AbRam For Family Dinner Suhana Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming action thriller King, co-starring her father Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Read the full story here

BTS: V Aka Kim Taehyung’s Dog Yeontan Passes Away, Winter Ahead Singer Pens Emotional Note BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung’s dog Yeontan has passed away. He shared the news of his death in a statement on Instagram. Read the full story here

Is Bollywood’s Newcomer Vedang Raina The Next National Crush? We Think So At the OTT Awards 2024 event, Vedang Raina stole the spotlight with his stylish appearance. Read the full story here

Alia Bhatt To Collaborate With Dinesh Vijan For A Supernatural Horror Thriller? Here’s What We Know Alia Bhatt, who recently wrapped shooting for the YRF spy thriller Alpha, is reportedly in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a supernatural horror thriller. Read the full story here

When Vikrant Massey Quit TV Despite Earning Rs 35 Lakh A Month: ‘I Chose Peace Over Money’ Vikrant Massey announced his retirement from acting at the age of 37, leaving fans shocked. The Lootera star had previously shared how he left a ₹35 lakh monthly TV career to pursue films. Read the full story here

Meghan Trainor Says ‘Too Much Botox’ Left Her Struggling To Smile: ‘I Messed up’ Meghan Trainor opened up about her cosmetic procedures, admitting that she had “too much Botox” which left her unable to smile properly. Read the full story here

Amitabh Bachchan Talks About ‘Pain And Sorrow’ In New Post: ‘I Shall Not Blame…’ Amitabh Bachchan said the poem he shared on pain is apt for him and symbolic in nature. Read the full story here

Jacqueline Fernandez To Collaborate With Mr Beast For A Special Project After His India Visit Mr Beast is one of the biggest YouTubers in the world and is well-known for his innovative videos and extensive charity work. Read the full story here

Shah Rukh Khan On Jawan’s Success In Japan: ‘We Made It From India For The World’ Following its tremendous success in India, Jawan was released in Japan on November 29. Read the full story here

Chunky Panday Tells Ananya His Career Peak Took A Drastic Turn After THIS: ‘When SRK, Aamir, Akshay…’ Chunky Panday opened up about his downfall in Bollywood. The actor was signing multiple films at the start of his career. Read the full story here

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry Are Both Lovers And Rivals Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) will have an intense musical face-off at the Euro Band Championship in Bandish Bandits season 2. Read the full story here

Vanvaas Trailer Out: Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma Lead Anil Sharma’s Emotional Tale On Love And Family | Watch The trailer of Anil Sharma’s film Vanvaas, starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur is finally out. It will hit the theatres on 20th December, 2024. Read the full story here

Suhana Khan Cheers For Ananya Panday’s Filmfare OTT Win: ‘Best Friend, Best Actress’ Ananya Panday wins the Filmfare OTT Award for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Her best friend, Suhana Khan, celebrates the achievement with a heartfelt post calling her “Best friend & best actress.” Read the full story here

Why Is Naga Chaitanya, Shobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Venue Special? Know Everything Here Annapurna Studios was founded by the actor’s grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Read the full story here

Pachinko Star Lee Min Ho To Appear On Talk Show You Quiz On The Block? Lee Min Ho will reportedly make an appearance on the popular variety show You Quiz on the Block in December. Read the full story here

‘Life Is Not A Fairy Tale’: Karan Johar Shares Hilarious Life Lesson In Cryptic Post Karan Johar has been sharing a lot of mysterious quotes on his social media handle, leaving fans curious. Read the full story here

Black Never Goes Out Of Style And Karishma Tanna’s Latest Appearance Proves So Dressed in a head-to-toe black ensemble, Karishma Tanna exuded feminine allure during her attendance at the OTT Filmfare award ceremony. Read the full story here