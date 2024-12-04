Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (December 4, 2024): When Sobhita Dhulipala Called Samantha Ruth Prabhu Her ‘Lucky Charm’: ‘She’s Wonderful…’ | Viral

Stay updated with the hottest headlines and breaking news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema, and beyond. Join News18 Showsha’s live coverage as we bring you all the major entertainment stories of the day, including the biggest updates for December 4, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an automatically generated live blog and has not been edited by News18 staff.

Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and more right here.

LIVE FEED

When Sobhita Dhulipala Called Samantha Ruth Prabhu Her ‘Lucky Charm’: ‘She’s Wonderful…’ | Viral Naga Chaitanya is preparing to marry for the second time following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He’s marrying Sobhita Dhulipala in Hyderabad today. Read the full story here

Shrima Rai’s ‘Never Jealous, Never In Competition’ Note Adds Fuel To Aishwarya-Abhishek’s Divorce Rumours Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s absence from Shrima’s social media handle has raised eyebrows, prompting speculation about what might be going happening.

Read the full story here

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Faasil NOT First Choices For Pushpa; Know Here Three actors rejected Sukumar’s Pushpa before Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil were finalised. Read the full story here

Tamannaah Bhatia In Demin Fish-Cut Dress Deserves A Red Carpet Moment Of Her Own Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted in Mumbai. Her impeccable and chic fashion sense stole the spotlight. Read the full story here

Jackie Shroff, Ananya Panday, Orry And Uorfi Javed In One Frame At one moment in the video, Jackie Shroff plants a kiss on Orry’s head. Read the full story here

Vidya Balan Proves How T-shirt With Kolhapuris Can Elevate Casual Style Vidya Balan was recently spotted in a casual avatar, donning a yellow tee with relaxed fit denims. Read the full story here

Akshay Kumar Sings Mujh Mein Tu In This Unseen Wedding Video Akshay Kumar, known for rarely singing in public, surprised wedding guests by performing Mujh Mein Tu. Read the full story here

Karan Johar Says ‘Smile While You Still Have Teeth’ In Latest Post Karan Johar has been revealing a more philosophical side, often posting cryptic messages on social media lately. Read the full story here

Neha Bhasin SLAMS Male Rappers Calling Women ‘Weird Stuff’ In Songs: ‘Ladki Kare Toh Character Dheela…’ Singer Neha Bhasin didn’t hold back in her latest Instagram post, calling out subpar male rappers and the audience for normalizing offensive lyrics. Read the full story here

Sana Sultan’s Wedding Reception In Mumbai: Poulomi Das, Adnaan Shaikh Lead Celeb Roll Call Sana Sultan donned a silver lehenga with gold embroidery work all over. She wore a translucent dupatta with her dress. Read the full story here

Babil Khan ‘Almost In Depression’ Due To Irrfan Comparisons, Says Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Like Abhishek Bachchan…’ Irrfan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, said Babil Khan is under unnecessary pressure to live up to his late father’s legacy. Read the full story here

Sana Sultan’s Wedding Celebration Takes A Ugly Turn As Naezy Loses His Cool Known for his high-energy vibes and unfiltered personality, Naezy’s antics during a photo session at Sana Sultan’s wedding have fans confused. Read the full story here

‘Aapna Phone Dena, Please’: Huma Qureshi Pose For A Selfie With Paparazzi The video opens to showcase Huma Qureshi, asking for a phone from the photographers, to click a picture with a fan, standing next to her. Read the full story here

Mamta Kulkarni Back In Mumbai After 25 Years As Karan Arjun Re-Releases In Theatres | Watch Popular 90s actress Mamta Kulkarni is now back in Mumbai, India after 24 years and she said that she is really overwhelmed. Read the full story here

Nagarjuna’s Rare Photos With First Wife Lakshmi Daggubati Go Viral Amid Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding | See Here Lakshmi Daggubati is Nagarjuna’s first wife and also Naga Chaitanya’s mother. Read the full story here

Naga Chaitanya Took Down All Instagram Photos With Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Except This One Naga and Samantha, once one of the most beloved couples in the industry, married in 2017 but divorced just four years later in 2021. Read the full story here

Post Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding Ceremony, Allu Arjun Will Head To Watch Pushpa 2? What We Know Allu Arjun will also be watching special premiere of Pushpa: The Rule with fans in Hyderabad. Read the full story here

Tamannaah Bhatia And Bhumi Pednekar Turn Up In Their Fashionable Best For A Shoot, Pose For The Paps | Watch Tamannaah Bhatia and Bhumi Pednekar were spotted in Film City, Mumbai, prepping for what seems to be an exciting shoot. Read the full story here

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted At Mumbai Airport. That’s It, That’s The Headline Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard was seen using a black umbrella to shield the actor from the cameras.

Read the full story here

BTS Fans Concerned After Emergency Imposed In South Korea: ‘Will Their Military Service Extend?’ BTS members RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V are currently performing their mandatory military service. Read the full story here

Comedian Kim Young Chul Calls It A ‘Restless Night’ After Martial Law Imposed In South Korea Kim Young Chul started his live broadcast with steady composure, offering a sense of normalcy after political turbulence.

Read the full story here

Ektaaa Kapoor Visits Puri Jagannath Temple To Celebrate The Sabarmati Report’s Success Ektaa Kapoor has posted a reel of her visit to the holy shrine. Read the full story here

Isha Koppikar Says She Could Have Done Priyanka Chopra’s Role In Don Better Don was an official remake of the 1978 film with the same title which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Helen, Zeenat Aman and Pran in titular roles Read the full story here

HBO Confirms The White Lotus 3 And Game Of Thrones Prequel For 2025 HBO shared a major update on its upcoming shows including The White Lotus 3, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Euphoria Season 3 and The Last of Us Season 2. Read the full story here

Jessica Biel Taking A Break From Husband Justin Timberlake After His DWI Arrest: Report Timberlake has had his share of challenges this year. Back in June 2024, he found himself in legal trouble when he was arrested in New York for a DWI. By September, he struck a plea deal, admitting guilt to a lesser charge and paying a $500 fine. Read the full story here

‘Small Circle, Private Life And …’: Malaika Arora’s Mantra For A Happy Soul Malaika Arora talked about maintaining a closer circle in her latest Instagram stories.

Read the full story here

Raj Kapoor Film Festival: Ranbir Kapoor REACTS As Sangam, Shree 420 And Joker Set To Re-Release The celebration will be across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India from December 13 to December 15, 2024. Read the full story here

Taapsee Pannu Asks ‘Socks Ke Sath Chappal Kaun Pehanta Hai?’ And We Can’t Blame Her Dressed perfectly to enjoy a match, Taapsee Pannu is seen sporting a jersey in support of the team Punjab Patriots for their match during Tennis Premier League 2024. Read the full story here

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Nagarjuna’s Home Decked Up, FIRST Video Goes Viral | Watch Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot this evening in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. Read the full story here

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa’s Latest Photoshoot Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat The first photo of the carousel shows the married couple and phenomenal actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao exuding class in their stunning outfits. Read the full story here

Queen Of Tears Star Kim Soo Hyun Announces 2025 Season’s Greetings Kim Soo Hyun is one of the few actors to announce Season’s Greetings, a tradition typically followed by K-pop groups and artists. Read the full story here

Tamil Actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s Son ARRESTED In Connection To A Drug Trafficking Case Mansoor Ali Khan’s son Ali Khan Tughlaq has been arrested a day after he was grilled by police in connection to the case. Read the full story here

Watch: Nushrratt Bharuccha Had This Much Fun In Dubai Nushrratt Bharuccha gave a sneak peek of her thrilling water sports experience at one of Dubai’s top luxury resorts, the Atlantis. Read the full story here

Priyanka Chopra CONFIRMS Bollywood Comeback, Gives Update On Jee Le Zara: ‘I Have Actively Been…’ Priyanka Chopra will announce her Bollywood comeback film next year. Read the full story here

Priyanka Chopra Reflects On 25 Years In The Spotlight: ‘Not Daunted By Ambition’ Priyanka Chopra opened up about the challenges she faced throughout her professional journey, which spans both Bollywood and Hollywood. Read the full story here

Hrithik Roshan Gives Shoutout To Saba Azad For Her Latest Gig: ‘Killing it’ Hrithik Roshan has shared a video of Saba Azad singing and dancing during her performance. Read the full story here

Singer Lee Seung Hwan To Resume Concert After South Korean President Lifts Martial Law The South Korean government in a late-night move imposed martial law across the country, bringing the Korean entertainment industry to a halt. Read the full story here

Naga Chaitanya Blushes As Rana Daggubati Teases Him About Wedding With Sobhita In New Video | Watch Ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding, Rana Daggubati dropped the teaser of his talk show featuring the groom. Read the full story here

Sunil Pal Returns Home Hours After Reported Missing, Comedian’s Wife Claims He Was Kidnapped On Tuesday night, Sunil Pal’s wife visited the Santacruz police station in Mumbai and filed a missing complaint of her husband. Read the full story here