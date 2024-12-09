Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (December 9, 2024): Olivia Wilde On Shattering Glass Ceiling In Filmmaking: ‘Women Are Told To Be Actress’

Disclaimer: This is an automatically generated live blog and has not been edited by News18 staff.

Olivia Wilde On Shattering Glass Ceiling In Filmmaking: ‘Women Are Told To Be Actress’ Olivia Wilde was one of the speakers at the In Conversation session during the Red Sea International Film Festival. Read the full story here

Sonakshi Sinha Calls Dad Shatrughan Sinha ‘King Khamosh’ In Adorable Birthday Post; See Here Shatrughan Sinha, celebrated Bollywood legend and influential politician, turns a year older today, December 9, 2024. Read the full story here

Golden Globes 2025 Nominations: Payal Kapadia Makes History, Bags Best Director Nod For All We Imagine As Light Golden Globes 2025 Nominations: Payal Kapadia bags Best Director nomination for All We Imagine As Light. She is the first Indian female director to be nominated. Read the full story here

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Trilogy’s First Film To Release In 2025 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle shared its official trailer with the much-anticipated release date. Read the full story here

The Wheel Of Time’s Heroes Prepare For Battle Against A Growing Darkness In Season 3 The Wheel Of Time Season 3, Wheel Of Time Teaser, CCXP Brazil, Entertainment News, Josha Stradowski Rosamund Pike, Wheel Of Time Prime Video Read the full story here

Daniel Craig On Why He Couldn’t Have Played Queer Role During James Bond: ‘Would Look Reactionary’ In an interview, Daniel Craig revealed the emotional toll of being part of the five instalments of James Bond films, followed by Luca Guadagnino’s Queer. Read the full story here

Dhanush To Work With 27 Year Old Sydney Sweeney In Next Hollywood Film? All We Know Dhanush and Sydney Sweeney could appear in a film together, if reports are to be believed. Read the full story here

Taylor Swift Draw Curtains On Her The Eras Tour In Vancouver Taylor Swift had announced in June that this grand tour would conclude in December 2024 and she kept her promise, leaving a legacy of memories for her fans. Read the full story here

Japanese Actor-Singer Miho Nakayama Dies At 54 In Her Tokyo Home Miho Nakayama’s agency Big Apple released a statement confirming her sudden death. Read the full story here

Atlee Thanks Shah Rukh Khan At Baby John Event: ‘He Made My Bollywood Dream Possible’ Atlee, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Jawan, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan at the grand trailer launch of Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan. Read the full story here

Baby John Trailer: Salman Khan Tops Kickass Promo, Teases Action-Packed Fight Scene | Watch Salman Khan has a cameo in Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. Did you catch a glimpse of the superstar in the trailer? Read the full story here

Manchu Manoj Controversy: Know More About The Actor And His Alleged Feud With Father Mohan Babu Manchu Manoj made his acting debut at the age of 10 with the film Major Chandrakanth in 1993. Read the full story here

Baby John Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan’s Massy Avatar, Jackie Shroff’s Menacing Presence Steal The Show The highly anticipated trailer of Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff is finlly out, and it looks promising! Read the full story here

Did You Know Kartik Aaryan Mastered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Hook Step In Just 30 Minutes? In the clip, Kartik Aaryan can be seen saying that he started practicing from quarter to 8 and they are starting to shoot at 8:15.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Mocha Mousse’ Look Gets A Thumbs Up From Orry Sikandar Ka Muqaddar star Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest look from Dubai features striking eye makeup. Read the full story here

Son Ye Jin, Bong Joon Ho Sign Petition Calling For President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Impeachment 77 film organisations and 2518 professionals affiliated with the South Korean entertainment industry demand President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and arrest. Read the full story here

Soni Razdan Reveals Raha Affectionately Calls Her ‘Nanna’; Says She Enjoys Babysitting Alia-Ranbir’s Daughter At a recent event, Soni Razdan lovingly talked about her granddaughter Raha Kapoor, revealing that she babysits her almost every second day. Read the full story here

Black Warrant: Vikramaditya Motwane Announces New Series Based On Tihar Jail | Deets Inside Vikramaditya Motwane’s new series, Black Warrant, is based on Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury’s “Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer.” Read the full story here

Naezy On His Initial Days In The Rap Industry: ‘Bahut Saare Gaane Ratte’ Rapper Naezy recently appeared on MTV Hustle 4 as a special guest, where he not only lauded the contestants for their impressive performances but also shared insights into his own struggles. Read the full story here

VCHA Member KG Alleges JYP USA Of Mistreatment, Agency Refutes Claims The American branch of the Korean entertainment company has been taken to court by a VCHA member over claims of mistreatment, overexploitation, and more. Read the full story here

Rekha Makes A Rare Comment About Her Mother Pushpavalli: ‘I Found Heaven in Her Lap’ Rekha is the daughter of Gemini Ganesh and actress Pushpavalli. Her mother passed away in 1991. Read the full story here

Chunky Panday Opens Up About Career Lows: ‘I Threw A Party But Had No Money For Alcohol’ Chunky Panday reflects on his three-decade-long journey in cinema, navigating the highs of stardom and the lows of setbacks. Read the full story here

For Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Manisha Rani In Green Dress, Christmas Has Already Begun Manisha Rani left everyone in awe as she walked the red carpet in a stunning deep green gown. Read the full story here

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre And Rohitashv Gour Greet Poonam Sinha At ITA Awards Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour were recently spotted outside the ITA Awards on Star Plus when they met Shatrughan Sinha’s wife, Poonam Sinha. Read the full story here

Akshay Kumar Calls Twinkle Khanna His ‘Trophy Wife’; Expresses Pride As She Wins Award For Her Book Akshay Kumar is a proud hubby as Twinkle Khanna won an award for her book Welcome To Paradise. Read the full story here

Reese Witherspoon Recalls Holiday Tradition That Turned Out To Be An ‘Epic Disaster’ Reese Witherspoon recently shared the Christmas traditions she cherishes with her three children. Read the full story here

Karan Aujla Drops New Song ‘Aaye Haaye’ With Neha Kakkar And Nora Fatehi After being released on December 5, Aaye Haaye has garnered an impressive number of views on YouTube. Read the full story here

‘Comedy Is Very Difficult’: ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds Gives Boss Reply To Trolls Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield will be seen on Variety’s Actors on Actors session. Read the full story here

Anees Bazmee Says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And Singham Again Clash Impacted Revenue: ‘Business Could’ve Doubled’ The Diwali clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again was a hot topic in Bollywood this year. Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, reflected on the competition, calling it “unfortunate” and revealing how both films suffered due to the overlap. Read the full story here

Taylor Swift’s Favourite Christmas Movie Gets A Pass From Travis Kelce: ‘Don’t Torture Me’ Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, suggested that both Jason and Travis Kelce should watch Love Actually, which is also Taylor Swift’s favourite holiday movie. Read the full story here

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan Says Eisha Singh Is ‘Obsessed’ With Karan Veer Mehra The Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw director and choreographer Farah Khan replacing Salman Khan as the host. Read the full story here

RRR Behind And Beyond: Makers Confirm Documentary On SS Rajamouli Directorial, Share First Poster The makers of RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and others have announced that the documentary ‘RRR: Behind And Beyond’ will release in December. Read the full story here

When Shatrughan Sinha Revealed Why He Married Poonam Despite Affair With Reena Roy Shatrughan Sinha opened up about his ‘romance’ with Reena Roy. Read the full story here

Jennifer Lopez Makes Heads Turn In A Daring Black Gown Jennifer Lopez confidently walks down a hallway in a sultry black sequin cutout gown, sparkling under the lights. Read the full story here

ARMY Slam BigHit Music For Neglecting BTS Jin’s Achievements In HYBE Building BTS fans noticed that BigHit Music had put up a creased poster of Jin’s 2022 song The Astronaut in their gallery. Read the full story here

Samay Raina Invites Kusha Kapila’s Ex Husband On India’s Got Latent After Divorce Roast? What We Know Kusha Kapila’s ex-boyfriend Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia has reportedly been invited to Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Read the full story here

GV Prakash And Ex-wife Saindhavi’s Unexpected Reunion At His Malaysia Concert Wins Hearts The Pirai Thedi track holds a special place in the audience’s hearts and is regarded as one of the best collaborations of GV Prakash and Saindhavi. Read the full story here

Krushna Abhishek Shares His ‘Bestest Moment’ With Rekha On The Great Indian Kapil Show Krushna expressed how surprised he was when Rekha invited him to dance with her. Read the full story here

Kritika Kamra On Balancing Acting And Her Business: ‘It’s Hectic But Worth It’ Looking at her journey, Kritika Kamra noted that balancing her acting career and business has been ‘challenging yet incredibly fulfilling.’ Read the full story here