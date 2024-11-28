Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (November 28, 2024): Shakti Kapoor Reveals Govinda Took Rs 4,000 From Him 4 Years Ago: ‘Abhi Tak Wapas Nahi Diya’ | Watch

Shakti Kapoor Reveals Govinda Took Rs 4,000 From Him 4 Years Ago: ‘Abhi Tak Wapas Nahi Diya’ | Watch Bollywood actor Govinda has returned to The Great Indian Kapil Show after a hiatus, this time with Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday. Read the full story here

Remember Dandupalya Actress Pooja Gandhi? Here’s What She Is Doing Now Pooja Gandhi, also known as Lakshmi, is one of the characters who acted in Dandupalya. Read the full story here

‘Miraculous Job Of Adaptation,’ Christopher Nolan Praises Dune 2, Pokes Fun At Paul Atreides’ Many Names Reflecting on the sequel’s intricate storytelling, Nolan declared it “a miraculous job of adaptation,” while also poking fun at the sheer number of names assigned to Timothée Chalamet’s protagonist, Paul Atreides. Read the full story here

AR Rahman Advocates For Healing Through Music After Divorce Announcement: ‘Not Just Violence And Sex’ At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), AR Rahman reflected on music’s role in healing, mental health, and spirituality, while addressing recent personal challenges, including his separation from wife Saira Banu. Read the full story here

BTS’ V Sets Internet Ablaze With Ripped Physique, ARMY Can’t Keep Calm BTS member V’s buffed-up look in his latest video has sent his fans into a frenzy. Read the full story here

Inside Marathi Actress Reshma Shinde’s Mehendi Ceremony Reshma Shinde took to Instagram to share images from her mehendi ceremony. Read the full story here

Asim Riaz Drops Photos With Mystery Woman On Ex-Girlfriend Himanshi Khurrana’s Birthday Asim Riaz sparked curiosity among social media users with his new photos alongside a mystery woman. Read the full story here

Rishab Shetty To Act In Ashwin Gangaraju’s Next? What We Know Rishab Shetty is now working on the prequel of his popular movie Kantara. Read the full story here

Sunil Grover’s Latest Airport Look Is All About Simplicity And Comfort Sunil Grover was recently spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport.

Read the full story here

Priyanka Chopra Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Of Her Drive In Minus One Degrees, Shares Photo She is currently shooting for the second season of her hit series Citadel. Priyanka shares many BTS photos on social media Read the full story here

Telugu Actor Subbaraju Ties The Knot At 47 The couple looks beautiful in a traditional and elegant ensemble against the serene backdrop of the beach. Read the full story here

Machine Gun Kelly Is All Excited To Welcome A Baby With Megan Fox: ‘About To Be A Dad’ Two weeks after the announcement by Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about expanding his family. Read the full story here

K-Drama Streaming Site Dramacool Shuts Down, Fans Call It ‘End Of An Era’ After a decade of serving as a favourite destination for Asian drama fans worldwide, Dramacool is officially shutting down. Read the full story here

Ibrahim Ali Khan Leaves Paparazzi In Stitches As He Touches Their Feet, Says ‘Thank You’ | Watch Video Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan often engages in fun, playful banter with the paparazzi, and this time was no different! Read the full story here

Review: Vikatakavi Delivers A Supernatural Detective Tale With Strong Performances With its vintage setting and captivating plot, the show delivers a unique blend of historical drama. Read the full story here

Stranger Things Season 5: Matthew Modine Teases Dr. Martin Brenner May Not Be Dead The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to release in 2025. Read the full story here

Kalyani Gives A Shoutout To ‘Fabulous Four’ As The Show Turns 4 The latest season, Famous Wives vs Bollywood Wives, saw Kalyani joining hands with Riddhima Kapoor and Shalini Passi. Read the full story here

Mira Rajput Can Look Like A Boss Babe On Any Day Of The Week Sporting an uber cool look comprising black fitted top paired with bootcut jeans and a brown chequered shirt for a layer up, Mira Rajput showcased her fashion prowess. Read the full story here

Diljit Dosanjh Shows Off Special Gift From Iconic Poet Gulzar Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a photo featuring a special message from the legendary poet, Gulzar. Read the full story here

Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie Of ‘Hiding Emails’ To Conceal Winery Sale: Reports Brad Pitt has now reportedly accused Angelina of lying and withholding critical information about the sale of their French winery. Read the full story here

Tina Datta Makes A Comeback With PocketFM’s Series ‘Kya Hai Naksh Ka Raaz?’ Tina Datta has made her acting comeback after Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum opposite Jay Bhanushali with a web series on YouTube. Read the full story here

Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Shehnaaz Gill Shoots Her Punjabi Film In Chandigarh In the beginning of the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen posing with a fan, standing next to her. Read the full story here

Dua Lipa Lands In India For Concert, Paparazzi’s ‘Dua Mein Yaad Rakhna’ Comment Goes Viral; Watch Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa has arrived in India ahead of her much-anticipated performance at the Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024 in Mumbai. Read the full story here

Naga Chaitanya Is ‘Nervous’ Before Second Wedding With Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘Going Through All The Rituals…’ Naga Chaitanya is set to marry for the second time after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4. Read the full story here

Cher Confirms Upcoming Music Album Will Be His Last Cher recently released her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One. The book’s second part will be released in 2025. Read the full story here

Farah Khan Is Desperately Waiting To Work With Tom Cruise And We Don’t Blame Her Farah Khan has been voicing her desire to work with Tom Cruise loud and clear. Read the full story here

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Promote Laapataa Ladies In The US, Fans Are Super Excited Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Kiran Rao have organised special screenings for Laapataa Ladies to ensure that almost every member of the Academy experiences the magic of the film. Read the full story here

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Beats Singham Again At The Box Office, Crosses The Rs 250 Crore-Mark On the 27th day, the film collected Rs 250.11 crore at the national box office. Read the full story here

Madhur Bhandarkar Recalls Facing Criticism For Kareena Kapoor’s Heroine, Hints At Re-Release Madhur Bhandarkar said that many people were upset with his depiction of an actress’ life in Heroine. Read the full story here

Janhvi Kapoor ‘Finally’ Cuddles Her Cute Furry Friend. Shares An Adorable Photo | See Here Janhvi’s latest film project is her big Telugu debut in Devara Part 1, alongside Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj. Read the full story here

Ananya Panday Opens Up On Redflags In A Relationship: ‘Half-Heartedness Doesn’t Work’ Ananya Panday shared her views on relationships and noted that half-heartedness doesn’t work for her as one has to show loyalty and respect. Read the full story here

Kundali Bhagya Fame Sanjay Gagnani And Wife Poonam Bhatia Celebrate 3 Years Of Togetherness Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Bhatia tied the knot on November 28, 2021, after dating for nine long years. Read the full story here

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Ugramm Manju Fights With Rajath Kishan And Mokshitha Pai Both Ugramm Manju and Rajath Kishan stepped forward to defend their teammates and ended up screaming at each other. Read the full story here

Kamya Punjabi Slams Latest Time God Task In Bigg Boss 18, Asks ‘Itni Planning, Plotting Kiske Khilaaf’ In the most recent episode, participants were given the task of choosing the new Time God, and Eisha Singh emerged victorious. Now, the actress has spoken out about the task and how it seemed unfair. Read the full story here

Dhanush Flaunts His Expensive Watch At A Wedding. Can You Guess Its Price? Dhanush’s choice of accessories at the event made headlines. Read the full story here

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Has Massive Dispute With Eisha Singh Over Ration Task; ‘Cancel Karo Ye’ | VIDEO Karan Veer Mehra and Eisha Singh will be seen locking horns in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18. Karan Veer slams Shilpa Shirodkar for her decision to make Eisha the Time God. Read the full story here

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi ‘Can’t Wait’ To Celebrate Holiday Season As Newlyweds Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in May this year, and later had a lavish ceremony in October. Read the full story here

45th Blue Dragon Awards Watch Online: Where To Live Stream South Korean Award Show In India, US And More 45th Blue Dragon Awards Where To Watch Online: Here’s everything you need to know about the awards show this year. Read the full story here

Nikhil Siddhartha’s Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Tanks At Box Office, Makes Early OTT Debut Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is directed by Sudheer Varma. Read the full story here