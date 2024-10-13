Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (October 12, 2024): Baba Siddique Shot Dead: The Man Who United Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan After 5-Year Feud

Baba Siddique Shot Dead: The Man Who United Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan After 5-Year Feud Baba Siddique, who famously united Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in 2013, was shot in Mumbai. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Read the full story here

Divya Khosla Kumar Slams Alia Bhatt; Rajkummar Rao Dances With Joseph Gordon-Levitt Amid the ongoing feud between Divya Khosla Kumar and Alia Bhatt over Savi and Jigra, Divya escalated tensions by taking a direct swipe at Alia on Instagram. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao had a fun moment teaching Joseph Gordon-Levitt some Bollywood dance moves. Read the full story here

Divya Khosla Kumar Once Backed Kangana Ranaut In Nepotism Debate: ‘When A Woman Rises…’ In a resurfaced video, Divya voiced her strong support for Kangana during the heated nepotism debate, defending her against mockery and emphasizing gender inequality in Bollywood. Read the full story here

Kangana Ranaut Slams Konkona For Her Statement On Casteism In Bollywood: ‘If You Do Anti National Activities…’ Kangana Ranaut has slammed Konkona Sensharma for her statement on rampant casteism on the sets of Bollywood. The actor shared the statement on her Instagram. Read the full story here

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Director Issues Apology For ‘Unauthorized’ Stree Reference: ‘We Are Rectifying It’ Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and the producers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video have issued a formal apology to Maddock Films for the unauthorized use of characters and dialogue from the Stree franchise. Read the full story here

Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Meera Chopra Says National Film Awards Give Recognition To ‘Mediocre’ Films Meera Chopra spoke about how film festivals and National Film Awards are losing their authenticity. She spoke about the corruption and said ‘mediocre’ films are being recognized. Read the full story here

Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post After Divya Khossla Called Jigra Box Office ‘Fake’: ‘Silence Is Best…’ Amidst a growing feud between Divya Khosla Kumar and Alia Bhatt over their films Savi and Jigra, Divya took to Instagram to criticize the alleged poor turnout for Jigra. Sharing an empty theater photo, Divya hinted at Alia manipulating box office numbers, sparking a cryptic response from Karan Johar on the importance of silence. Read the full story here

Triptii Dimri on Struggling with Lines in Front of Ranbir Kapoor During Animal: ‘I Felt Extreme…’ Triptii Dimri, who gained recognition with her role in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, recently opened up about her experience filming a crucial scene in the blockbuster. Read the full story here

From Kartik Aaryan To Kareena Kapoor, Here’s How Bollywood Celebs Celebrated Dussehra I WATCH As the entire country immerses itself in the festive spirit on the joyous occasion of Dussehra, looks like our beloved Bollywood celebs are no different! Watch this video to know how they brought their own unique flair to this beautiful festival! Read the full story here

Boney Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Inaugurate Sridevi Kapoor Chowk In Mumbai’s Lokhandwala | Check Pics Inside Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor inaugurated the Sridevi Kapoor Chowk in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. The actor passed away in 2018. Read the full story here

Elvish Yadav Makes His Roadies XX Debut As Gang Leader With Rannvijay Singha; Watch Now Rannvijay Singha is making his return to the Roadies franchise after a three-year break, and he’s introducing some exciting changes. The VJ-actor welcomed YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav as the new gang leader for Roadies XX. Read the full story here

Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Mishra Welcome A Baby Girl, Share First Glimpse | Check Post Inside Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra have welcomed a baby girl. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Bipasha Basu among other congratulated the couple. Read the full story here

Ananya Panday Shares How Aryan Khan Would Threaten To ‘Leak’ Her Vlogs When They Were Younger Ananya Panday recalled how Aryan Khan would threaten her when they were younger. She said how he threatened to ‘leak’ her vlogs if she did not work with him. Read the full story here

Divya Khossla Taunts Alia Bhatt For ‘Fake’ Jigra Box-Office Collections, Shares Pic Of Empty Theatre Looks like we have a new e-lafda in the making! Divya Khossla shocked everyone on Saturday, when she publicly slammed Alia Bhatt for rigging ‘Jigra’ box-office collection numbers and taunted her for empty theatres! But, what prompted her to do so? Watch this video to find out! Read the full story here

When Rishi Kapoor Confessed To Disliking Rajesh Khanna For ‘Illogical’ Reasons: ‘I Tried To Block…’ In his autobiography, Rishi Kapoor opened up about his “illogical” dislike for Rajesh Khanna, admitting that he actively discouraged his father, Raj Kapoor, from casting Khanna in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Read the full story here

Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Hugs Her Son And Shares An Adorable Moment At Sindoor Khela In Mumbai Rupali Ganguly was spotted at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. She shared a wholesome moment with her son during Sindoor Khela on Dusshera. Read the full story here

Rani Mukerji Stops Sherlyn Chopra From Touching Her Feet During Sindoor Khela; Watch Viral Video During the vibrant sindoor khela festivities at the Mukerji family’s Durga pandal, Sherlyn Chopra attempted to touch Rani Mukerji’s feet as a sign of respect. Read the full story here

Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Rohit Shetty Spotted Flying To Delhi To Celebrate Dussehra I WATCH The terrific trio, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Rohit Shetty were seen flying away to Delhi on Saturday to celebrate Dussehra. Watch this video to know more! Read the full story here

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Living Life With Mental Illness I WATCH I N18G Gracing the red carpet in London for ‘Emilia Pérez,’ Selena Gomez candidly discussed her experience of living with mental illness. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020 and since then, she has become a passionate advocate for mental health awareness. Watch the video for more details! Read the full story here