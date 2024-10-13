Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (October 13, 2024): Salman Khan Teary-Eyed After Paying Respects to Baba Siddique; Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Akhiyon Se Goli Maare Jokes

Salman Khan Teary-Eyed After Paying Respects to Baba Siddique; Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Akhiyon Se Goli Maare Jokes Salman Khan was seen tearfully leaving Baba Siddique’s house after paying his respects. Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna responded to jokes about Govinda’s accidental shooting tied to the song ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare.’ Read the full story here

Elvish Yadav Reacts To Getting Trolled For Appearing In A Video With Natasa Stankovic: ‘Free Mein Itna PR’ Elvish Yadav has reacted to getting trolled for appearing in a video with Natasa Stankovic. He took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts. Read the full story here

Mallika Sherawat On Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar Fighting For Her Attention: ‘Imagine How Important I Felt’ In a candid interview, Mallika Sherawat revealed how co-stars Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar humorously fought for her attention on the set, making her feel important. Read the full story here

Heartbreaking Video Shows Zeeshan Siddique Crying At Baba Siddique’s Funeral After Tragic Shooting Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead in a targeted attack in Mumbai’s Bandra East. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Siddique succumbed to his injuries Read the full story here

Director Anees Bazmee Reacts To The Demand Of A Sequel To Salman Khan’s Ready: ‘We Can Deliver A Wonderful Film…’ Anees Bazmee has reacted to fans demanding for a sequel to Ready. The movie was released in 2011 with Salman Khan and Asin in lead roles. Read the full story here

Naseeruddin Shah On Telling Javed Akhtar That Sholay Copied Chaplin, Eastwood Films: ‘Originality Is When…’ Actor-filmmaker Naseeruddin Shah recently shared an interesting exchange with screenwriter Javed Akhtar regarding the originality of the 1975 classic Sholay. Read the full story here

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals She Was Replaced By Kajal Aggarwal In A Prabhas Film: ‘I Shot For Four Days…’ Rakul Preet Singh recalled how she was replaced by Kajal Aggarwal in a Prabhas movie when she had begun her career. She spoke about how she was not heartbroken when she got the news. Read the full story here

Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Clashing With Singham Again: ‘Do Filmein Chalne Ka Scope…’ Kartik Aaryan has opened up about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashing with Singham Again at the box office on Diwali. He mentioned why he thinks that both the films can work well. Read the full story here

Alia Bhatt Shares Update On Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif Starrer Jee Le Zaraa: ‘Jo Key Players Hai…’ In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt shared a key update on the highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Read the full story here

Rajkummar Rao Calls Ranbir Singh And Ranveer Singh ‘Bigger Stars’ Despite Not Believing In Stardom Rajkummar Rao praised Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. He called them ‘bigger stars’ who deserve to be where they are. Read the full story here

Salman Khan Fights Back Tears As He Leaves Dear Friend Baba Siddique’s Home After Bidding Farewell A devastated Salman Khan couldn’t hold back his tears after he paid a visit to Baba Siddique’s home to pay his last respects and offer condolences. Baba Siddique, NCP leader, was killed on Saturday night after unknown assailants fired gunshots at him. Read the full story here

Salman Khan Arrives At Baba Siddique’s Residence Amid Tight Security After Tragic Death; Watch Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen arriving at the residence of his close friend, Baba Siddique, after the NCP leader was fatally shot in Mumbai. Read the full story here

Vedang Raina Shares Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor’s BTS Singing in Rockstar: ‘Kuch Nahi, Negative’ Ranbir Kapoor’s iconic portrayal of a singer in Rockstar left many convinced of his singing abilities, thanks to his flawless lip-syncing. However, actor Vedang Raina, like many others, changed his opinion after watching a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of Kapoor’s performance. Read the full story here

Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Sshura Khan & Other Family Members Reach Baba Siddique’s Residence | WATCH Salman Khan’s family members reached former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique’s residence to offer their heartfelt condolences. Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Sshura Khan, Alvira & Atul Agnihotri, and Lulia Vantur arrived together. Watch the video for more. Read the full story here

Watch: Salman Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Sohail Khan, And Family Arrive At Baba Siddique’s House Iulia Vantur, Sohail Khan, and other members from Salman Khan’s family arrived at Baba Siddique’s house. The political leader was shot dead last night. Read the full story here

preshah-bharti-on-working-with-anurag-kashyap-umesh-bisht-great-director-character-development-exclusive Known for her roles in Gyaraah Gyaraah, Choked, and Bloody Brothers, Preshah shares her journey from Hollywood to Mumbai, her method acting training, and her experiences working with renowned directors. Read the full story here

Sanjay Dutt’s Sister & Congress Leader Priya Dutt Meets Baba Siddique’s Grieving Family | WATCH Priya Dutt arrived at Baba Siddique’s residence to offer her condolences to his family members. The former Member of the Lok Sabha also expressed shock earlier today saying that she’s shaken by the news of Baba Siddique’s tragic death. Watch the video to know more. Read the full story here

Lokesh Kanagaraj Crafts Special Cameo For Aamir Khan In Rajinikanth’s Coolie: Report Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is set to make a special cameo appearance in Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth’s upcoming action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Read the full story here

Twinkle Khanna Reacts After Netizens Crack Akhiyon Se GoTwinkle Khanna Reacts After Netizens Crack Akhiyon Se Goli Maare Jokes Following Govinda’s Accidentli Maare Jokes Following Govinda’s Accident Twinkle Khanna has reacted after netizens cracked Akhiyon Se Goli Maare jokes following Govinda’s injury. She called them out for laughing at his misfortune. Read the full story here