Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (October 18, 2024): Samantha, Varun Dhawan, Raj-DK Exclusive: On Citadel: Honey Bunny, Priyanka Chopra, Myositis I N18V

Abhay Verma Says He Was 'Scared' To Play A Transgender Character In Safed: 'Sorry, Yeh Nahi Ho Payega' Abhay Verma delivered show-stealing roles in 'Safed' and 'Munjya', proving his mettle as a versatile actor.

Samantha, Varun Dhawan, Raj-DK Exclusive: On Citadel: Honey Bunny, Priyanka Chopra, Myositis I N18V The Indian chapter of Russo Brothers' Citadel is all set to release on Prime Video on November 7. In an exclusive conversation with CNN News18 Showsha's Titas Chowdhury, Citadel: Honey Bunny lead actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, director duo Raj-DK and writer Sita Menon discuss making the high-budget series and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' contribution to the world of Citadel. Raj reveals that Samantha wasn't their immediate choice for Citadel: Honey Bunny and that she, unlike Varun, had no idea about this collaboration with the Russos. Samantha quips that Varun is a great secret-keeper and thanks him along with Raj-DK for taking care of her as she was battling myositis during the shoot of the series.

Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning In Multi Colour Outfit, Gets Papped In The City, Video Goes Viral The actress was in Mumbai for the launch of Max Factor India on Thursday night. She has recently wrapped filming for The Bluff

'Kanguva Will Collect Rs 2000 Crore At The Box Office': Producer KE Gnanavel Raja The film's makers are reportedly using AI to dub Suriya's voice in all the languages.

Dune: Prophecy Series Trailer Out, Tabu Displays Subtle Power In A World Where AI Is Banned The newly released trailer teases the brewing conflict between the Atreides and Harkonnen, with Tabu's character, Sister Francesca, silently observing the unfolding drama.

Jackie Shroff Celebrates 39 Years Of Teri Meherbaniyan, Poonam Dhillon Gets Nostalgic Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon played the lead roles in the 1985 film Teri Meherbaniyan.

Tom Holland Teases Exciting Details About Spider-Man 4 — 'It Really Lit A Fire In Me' Without giving away too much about Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland said that he and Zendaya read the script together and felt it was going to be an exciting movie.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Out Bigg Boss 18 Contestants For Targeting Chaahat Pandey: 'Whole House Is After Her' Beside other contestants, Chaahat Pandey has constantly been at the centre of many conflicts.

Dune Prophecy Trailer: Vishal Bhardwaj Expresses Pride for Tabu, Calls Her 'Pound of My Heart' The trailer for Dune: Prophecy, starring Tabu, was released on October 18, 2024, sparking excitement among fans. Vishal Bhardwaj, a close friend and collaborator of Tabu, shared the trailer on Instagram, expressing pride.

Liam Payne Death: Heartbroken Fans Share One Direction Singer's Clip From X Factor That Propelled Him To Fame One Direction's Liam Payne, 31, passed away on October 16 in Argentina, after falling off of his hotel balcony.

Shahid Completes 11 Years: Hansal Mehta Drops Throwback Pic Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Fans React The 2013 biographical drama is based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. Rajkummar Rao also won the National Award

Meet 18-Year-Old Nikita Porwal, The Winner Of Femina Miss India 2024 From Madhya Pradesh Nikita Porwal from Ujjain was crowned the WINNER of Femina Miss India 2024 recently. With her simplicity and confidence, she has won hearts all across the country. A passionate animal lover, Nikita aims to use her platform to bring about a positive change. As she prepares herself to represent India at the Miss World contest, let's know a little more about her inspiring journey in detail!

Politician Anbumani Ramadoss' Daughter Sangamithra Turns Producer With Alangu Chemban Vinod, Gunanidhi, Appani Sarath, Srirekha and Kali Venkat have played important roles in this film.

Kajol Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Once Asked Her 'To Learn How To Act' Because Of THIS Reason Kajol recalled how Shah Rukh Khan had once asked her to learn acting. She mentioned how she received this advice from the actor after her third movie.

Malaika Arora Says Trolling About Her Relationships 'Affects, Bothers' Her: 'There Is Constant Criticism…' Malaika Arora opened up about the criticism she receives about her relationships.

Akshay Kumar Touches Down In Mumbai & We Can Safely Say His Casual Fashion Is Getting STRONGER! Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was spotted today at the Mumbai airport, looking effortlessly cool in a cozy sweatshirt! Watch the video for more details!

Yashika Aannand's Glam Look In Black Sheer Lace Top Is A 10/10 In her latest post, the actress is seen wearing a stylish and daring black outfit, radiating confidence and elegance.

Barry Keoghan's Birthday Special: A Look At Top Roles As The Banshees of Inisherin, Saltburn Star Turns 32 Barry Keoghan is known for his unconventional films like Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn.

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Are Ready For Action In Citadel's Thrilling BTS Photos The images showcase Varun in a fierce avatar, with a surprise appearance from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the final shot.