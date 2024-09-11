Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 11, 2024): Kareena Kapoor ‘Postpones’ Work Commitments After BFFs Amrita and Malaika Arora’s Father’s Death? | Exclusive

Kareena Kapoor ‘Postpones’ Work Commitments After BFFs Amrita and Malaika Arora’s Father’s Death? | Exclusive Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s best friend Kareena Kapoor has postponed an event in the wake of Anil Mehta’s dad. Read the full story here

Malaika Arora's Father Anil Mehta Dies By Suicide; Varun Dhawan Slams Paps' Behaviour, Calls Them 'Insensitive' From Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta sudden death to Varun Dhawan slamming paparazzi for their behaviour, check out all updates here

Arpita Khan Meets Malaika Arora After Her Father's Death, Maintains Distance From Media; Watch Video Malaika Arora's father passed away on Wednesday. Several members of Arbaaz Khan's family visited her and her family.

Malaika Arora Requests Privacy After Father Anil Mehta's Death: 'Our Family Is in Deep Shock…' Malaika Arora shared a heartfelt statement after her father, Anil Mehta, passed away on September 11, 2024, requesting privacy and support during this difficult time.

Big B to Battle Virtual Villains: Govt Casts Amitabh Bachchan as anti-Cybercrime Campaigner Bachchan announced his decision to join the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C)'s anti-cybercrime campaign on Wednesday, urging citizens to stay alert and mindful of their vulnerabilities. The actor said he had joined the exercise at the request of home minister Amit Shah

When Malaika Arora Recalled Her Parents Joyce and Anil Arora's Separation: 'Tough Times Teach…' Malaika Arora, in a throwback interview, opens up about her parents' separation, the challenges of her childhood, and how those tough times shaped her independence and work ethic.

Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Carrying Lord Ganesha In Arms, Steps Out With Mom Neetu Kapoor For Visarjan; Watch In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor opted for floral kurta and pajama while Neetu Kapoor wore a mauve colour ethnic wear.

Kajol Asks Paparazzi To Move, Makers Her To Meet Grieving Malaika Arora After Her Dad's Death; Watch Kajol visited Malaika Arora on Wednesday evening following the news of her father's sudden death.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Get Special Wish from Will Smith: 'Congratulations Mama and Papa' Hollywood superstar Will Smith sends heartfelt congratulations to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the birth of their baby girl, joining a star-studded list of well-wishers.

Malaika Arora's Father Passes Away: Actress's Last Post Featuring Anil Arora Goes Viral After His Death Malaika Arora shared photos of his father a few times since last year.

Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Ganpati Visarjan With Mom Neetu Kapoor I WATCH Actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen in full festive mode on Wednesday, as he celebrated Ganpati Visarjan with mum Neetu Kapoor! Watch this video for more.

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri Present Fun Teaser Of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Trailer Date Revealed Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be clashing with Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra. Both will be released on October 11

When Justin Timberlake Thought Matthew Lawrence Was 'So Mean' In a podcast, Matthew Lawrence, who claims to be a huge fan of Justin Timberlake, revealed why the singer disliked him.

83 Star Jiiva and His Wife Involved in Car Accident, Video Goes Tamil Actor Losing His Cool | Watch Tamil actor Jiiva met with a car accident in Tamil Nadu. He was travelling with his wife.

Malaika Arora's Father Anil Arora Passes Away, Here's EVERYTHING You Need To Know About Him I WATCH Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora passed away on Wednesday. As Bollywood rushed to be by the side of the grieving family, here's all you need to know about Anil Arora and his equation with his family. Watch this video for more.

Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Raghav Juyal Lock Horns In New Trailer, Fans React; Watch To prepare for this action-heavy part, action Siddhant reportedly took extensive training and mastered disciplines like mixed martial arts

Watch: Rahul Vaidya Leans On Wife Disha Parmar For Support At Airport Amid Dengue Battle In the video, Disha Parmar was dressed in a black full-sleeved top and a pair of olive trousers. She accessorised her casual avatar with red-framed sunglasses.

Arbaaz Khan's Family, Led By Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen Rush To Console Malaika After Dad's Death Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's family, on Wednesday afternoon, rushed to her mother's Bandra home to be there by her family's side after her father Anil Arora passed away. From the patriarch of the Khan family, Salim Khan, to Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, Alvira Khan — everyone came out to console the grieving family.

Karan Sharma On Wife Surbhi Chandna's 35th Birthday: 'My Reason To Be' Karan Sharma posted a beautiful video encapsulating their 14-year journey together with a sweet caption.