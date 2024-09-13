শুক্রবার , ১৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৩০শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 13, 2024): rakul-preet-singh-bollywood-stylist-fees-entourages-insecurity

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৪ ১০:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 13, 2024): rakul-preet-singh-bollywood-stylist-fees-entourages-insecurity

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


  • Sep 13, 2024
    21:56 IST

    rakul-preet-singh-bollywood-stylist-fees-entourages-insecurity

    In a podcast, Rakul Preet Singh highlighted how entourages can fuel insecurities and stressed the importance of trusting one’s judgment. She also discussed the high cost of Bollywood stylists and the different demands of PR and visibility compared to the South film industry. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    21:53 IST

    Esha Deol Calls ‘Roving Eye’ Red Flag After Divorce; SRK Visits Deepika Padukone’s Baby Girl In Hospital

    Esha Deol talked about red flags. Shah Rukh Khan made a trip to the hospital to see Deepika’s newborn daughter. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    21:46 IST

    Raveena Tandon Apologises for Refusing Selfie With Men in London: ‘I Panicked, Was Walking Alone…’

    Actress Raveena Tandon reflects on refusing a selfie with fans in London, revealing trauma from a past road rage incident in Mumbai left her panicked and apologetic. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    21:17 IST

    The Buckingham Murders Box Office Early Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Career Lowest Opening, Film Mints 37 Lakh

    The Buckingham Murders’ opening day numbers paint a bleak picture. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    20:59 IST

    ARM Ajayante Randam Moshanam Review: Tovino Thomas Shines, But Script Fizzles in This Fantasy Epic

    Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Movie Review: Formulaic writing makes ARM a tiring watch despite some streaks of brilliance in the visuals and grand ideas that fail to live up to its potential. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    20:42 IST

    Tovino Thomas’s Minnal Murali Faces Legal Setback As Kerala Court Restrains Producers And Netflix

    The producers of Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, are facing legal challenges after the film’s writers, Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, filed a copyright infringement case. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    20:36 IST

    Shah Rukh Khan’s King To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor’s Love And War In 2026? Know Here

    Shah Rukh Khan’s King will be released one day before Ranbir Kapoor’s Love And War in 2026. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    19:44 IST

    Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry As She’s Not ‘Media Savy’, Says Paparazzo: ‘She Gets Shocked, Hates When They…’

    Paparazzo Manav Manglani said that Jaya Bachchan is not used to so many cameras following her in her daily life beyond films. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    19:43 IST

    Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson On Maui’s Powerful Lesson In Moana 2: ‘Asking For Help Is A Superpower’

    As Moana 2 nears its release, excitement builds for Disney’s much-anticipated sequel. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who voiced Maui, reflected on the film’s powerful message about vulnerability and the courage to ask for help. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    19:30 IST

    Malavika Mohanan, Siddhant Chaturvedi Spill The Beans on Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri | N18V

    Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in the action entertainer, Yudhra, which is set for a September 20 release. In a freewheeling exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 Showsha’s Titas Chowdhury, the duo play a fun quiz and talk about their camaraderie with Vicky Kaushal and Babil Khan, among others. Siddhant also makes a fun revelation about his Dhadak 2 co-star Triptii Dimri, and their shared love for momos. Malavika, on the other hand, talks about her fondness for her Thangalaan co-star Chiyaan Vikram and her long association with her ‘oldest friend’ Vicky Kaushal. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    19:27 IST

    randeep-hooda-lin-laishram-skip-vip-privileges-lalbaugcha-raja-viral-video

    Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram won over the public by choosing to skip VIP privileges during their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    19:24 IST

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Asks Court To Vacate $100-Million Default Judgment, Claims Lawsuit Was Not Properly Served

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently embroiled in a legal battle over sexual assault allegations made by a Michigan inmate. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    19:17 IST

    Gippy Grewal Says Focus Of Punjabi Industry Is More On Cinema Than OTT

    Gippy Grewal mentioned that the Punjabi film industry will take some time before filmmakers start focusing on OTT platforms. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    19:12 IST

    South Star Ajith Kumar Adds Rs 3.5 Crore Porsche 911 GT3 To His Collection

    The Porsche 911 GT3 RS can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds with an electronically restricted top speed of 296 kmph. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    19:10 IST

    Manoj Bajpayee Talks About ‘The Fable’ Competing At Spain’s SEMINCI Film Festival: ‘A Long, Arduous…’

    The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy and starring Manoj Bajpayee, is the only Indian film competing at Spain’s prestigious SEMINCI Film Festival. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    19:09 IST

    Sreeleela Looks Straight Out Of Fairytale In Pastel Blue Mermaid Gown

    Sreeleela has opted to forgo any extra embellishments and let the dress shine all on its own. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    19:03 IST

    Reason Behind Justin Timberlake’s Plea Deal In DWI Case Revealed

    In June, Justin Timberlake was arrested in New York for driving his car in an intoxicated state. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    18:55 IST

    Sector 36 Soundtrack: Electrifying Songs Mirror Tension Of Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Thriller

    The crime thriller Sector 36, starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, has released alongside its electrifying soundtrack. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    18:53 IST

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Love And War’ To Be Released On THIS Date

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali has locked a date in March next year for the release of Love And War. Read the full story here

  • Sep 13, 2024
    18:42 IST

    Tamil Adventure Thriller Teenz, Starring Prashitha Nazir, Makes OTT Debut

    Centred around children, the film released on July 12, the same day Indian 2 hit the theatres. Read the full story here



    • Source link

    বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

    নাগরপুরে ইসলামী আন্দোলন বাংলাদেশের গণ সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
    নাগরপুরে ইসলামী আন্দোলন বাংলাদেশের গণ সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
    সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
    নাগরপুরে গণ অধিকার পরিষদের কর্মী সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
    নাগরপুরে গণ অধিকার পরিষদের কর্মী সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
    সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
    From outrage to victory: Sunil Gavaskar’s infamous walkout in 1981 Melbourne Test |
    From outrage to victory: Sunil Gavaskar’s infamous walkout in 1981 Melbourne Test |
    খেলাধুলা
    Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 13, 2024): rakul-preet-singh-bollywood-stylist-fees-entourages-insecurity
    Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 13, 2024): rakul-preet-singh-bollywood-stylist-fees-entourages-insecurity
    সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

    বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

    Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
    Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
    সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
    orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
    orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
    সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
    Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
    Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
    সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
    Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
    Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
    সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

    সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

    সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

    আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
    Delhi Court Dismisses Ashok Gehlot’s Appeal Against Defamation Plea

    Delhi Court Dismisses Ashok Gehlot’s Appeal Against Defamation Plea

     Junior Hockey World Cup: India’s title defence faces German resilience in semis | Hockey News

    Junior Hockey World Cup: India’s title defence faces German resilience in semis | Hockey News

     চবি শিক্ষার্থীর বিরুদ্ধে নারী ও শিশু নির্যাতন দমন আইনে মামলা

    চবি শিক্ষার্থীর বিরুদ্ধে নারী ও শিশু নির্যাতন দমন আইনে মামলা

     How to get rid from House Fly|| ঘরময় মাছি ভনভন করে? দু’মিনিটে মাছি তাড়ানোর ৫ একেবারে সহজ উপায় রয়েছে, জানুন

    How to get rid from House Fly|| ঘরময় মাছি ভনভন করে? দু’মিনিটে মাছি তাড়ানোর ৫ একেবারে সহজ উপায় রয়েছে, জানুন

     টেক্সাসে দুগ্ধ খামারে আগুনে মারা গেছে ১৮ হাজার গরু

    টেক্সাসে দুগ্ধ খামারে আগুনে মারা গেছে ১৮ হাজার গরু

     Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Amid Pathaan Success; Athiya Shetty Drops Mehendi Pics With KL Rahul

    Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Amid Pathaan Success; Athiya Shetty Drops Mehendi Pics With KL Rahul

     ইসি পুনর্গঠনের পূর্বে প্রয়োজন আইন প্রণয়ন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

    ইসি পুনর্গঠনের পূর্বে প্রয়োজন আইন প্রণয়ন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

     Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Vijay Deverakonda Encourage Students To Ace Their Exams; Here’s How

    Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Vijay Deverakonda Encourage Students To Ace Their Exams; Here’s How

     করোনায় মৃত্যুশূন্য দিনে শনাক্ত ১৫

    করোনায় মৃত্যুশূন্য দিনে শনাক্ত ১৫

     ওবায়দুল কাদের দেশে ফিরছেন শনিবার

    ওবায়দুল কাদের দেশে ফিরছেন শনিবার