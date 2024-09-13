Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 13, 2024): rakul-preet-singh-bollywood-stylist-fees-entourages-insecurity

rakul-preet-singh-bollywood-stylist-fees-entourages-insecurity In a podcast, Rakul Preet Singh highlighted how entourages can fuel insecurities and stressed the importance of trusting one’s judgment. She also discussed the high cost of Bollywood stylists and the different demands of PR and visibility compared to the South film industry. Read the full story here

Esha Deol Calls 'Roving Eye' Red Flag After Divorce; SRK Visits Deepika Padukone's Baby Girl In Hospital Esha Deol talked about red flags. Shah Rukh Khan made a trip to the hospital to see Deepika's newborn daughter.

Raveena Tandon Apologises for Refusing Selfie With Men in London: 'I Panicked, Was Walking Alone…' Actress Raveena Tandon reflects on refusing a selfie with fans in London, revealing trauma from a past road rage incident in Mumbai left her panicked and apologetic.

The Buckingham Murders Box Office Early Day 1: Kareena Kapoor's Career Lowest Opening, Film Mints 37 Lakh The Buckingham Murders' opening day numbers paint a bleak picture.

ARM Ajayante Randam Moshanam Review: Tovino Thomas Shines, But Script Fizzles in This Fantasy Epic Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Movie Review: Formulaic writing makes ARM a tiring watch despite some streaks of brilliance in the visuals and grand ideas that fail to live up to its potential.

Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali Faces Legal Setback As Kerala Court Restrains Producers And Netflix The producers of Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, are facing legal challenges after the film's writers, Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, filed a copyright infringement case.

Shah Rukh Khan's King To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's Love And War In 2026? Know Here Shah Rukh Khan's King will be released one day before Ranbir Kapoor's Love And War in 2026.

Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry As She's Not 'Media Savy', Says Paparazzo: 'She Gets Shocked, Hates When They…' Paparazzo Manav Manglani said that Jaya Bachchan is not used to so many cameras following her in her daily life beyond films.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson On Maui's Powerful Lesson In Moana 2: 'Asking For Help Is A Superpower' As Moana 2 nears its release, excitement builds for Disney's much-anticipated sequel. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who voiced Maui, reflected on the film's powerful message about vulnerability and the courage to ask for help.

Malavika Mohanan, Siddhant Chaturvedi Spill The Beans on Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri | N18V Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in the action entertainer, Yudhra, which is set for a September 20 release. In a freewheeling exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 Showsha's Titas Chowdhury, the duo play a fun quiz and talk about their camaraderie with Vicky Kaushal and Babil Khan, among others. Siddhant also makes a fun revelation about his Dhadak 2 co-star Triptii Dimri, and their shared love for momos. Malavika, on the other hand, talks about her fondness for her Thangalaan co-star Chiyaan Vikram and her long association with her 'oldest friend' Vicky Kaushal.

randeep-hooda-lin-laishram-skip-vip-privileges-lalbaugcha-raja-viral-video Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram won over the public by choosing to skip VIP privileges during their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Asks Court To Vacate $100-Million Default Judgment, Claims Lawsuit Was Not Properly Served Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently embroiled in a legal battle over sexual assault allegations made by a Michigan inmate.

Gippy Grewal Says Focus Of Punjabi Industry Is More On Cinema Than OTT Gippy Grewal mentioned that the Punjabi film industry will take some time before filmmakers start focusing on OTT platforms.

South Star Ajith Kumar Adds Rs 3.5 Crore Porsche 911 GT3 To His Collection The Porsche 911 GT3 RS can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds with an electronically restricted top speed of 296 kmph.

Manoj Bajpayee Talks About 'The Fable' Competing At Spain's SEMINCI Film Festival: 'A Long, Arduous…' The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy and starring Manoj Bajpayee, is the only Indian film competing at Spain's prestigious SEMINCI Film Festival.

Sreeleela Looks Straight Out Of Fairytale In Pastel Blue Mermaid Gown Sreeleela has opted to forgo any extra embellishments and let the dress shine all on its own.

Reason Behind Justin Timberlake's Plea Deal In DWI Case Revealed In June, Justin Timberlake was arrested in New York for driving his car in an intoxicated state.

Sector 36 Soundtrack: Electrifying Songs Mirror Tension Of Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Thriller The crime thriller Sector 36, starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, has released alongside its electrifying soundtrack.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal's 'Love And War' To Be Released On THIS Date Sanjay Leela Bhansali has locked a date in March next year for the release of Love And War.