Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 15, 2024): Saira Banu Gets Nostalgic As Padosan Re-releases In Theatres: ‘The On-set Laughter And Camaraderie…’

Saira Banu Gets Nostalgic As Padosan Re-releases In Theatres: ‘The On-set Laughter And Camaraderie…’ Saira Banu shared a heartfelt Instagram post, recalling memories from the film set and promising more stories soon, as the 1968 classic Padosan re-releases. Read the full story here

SIIMA 2024: Nani Walks Barefoot in Dubai, Accepts Best Actor Award From Vijay Devarakonda | Watch Nani was seen walking barefoot throughout the SIIMA 2024 Awards show. Read the full story here

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh FINALLY Take Daughter Home; Couple’s FIRST Pic With Baby OUT Almost a week after giving birth to her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, new mommy Deepika Padukone, along with her baby girl were discharged from the hospital. She and her husband finally took their little baby angel home. Several videos from their exit from the hospital and their ride back home have now gone viral. Watch the video for more. Read the full story here

Captain Devi Sharan Reflects On IC 814 Hijack Experience: ‘I Stopped Taking Things For Granted’ Captain Devi Sharan, portrayed in Netflix’s series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, reflected on his experience during the 1999 hijacking. He shared how the ordeal transformed his outlook on life. Read the full story here

Deepika Padukone Holds Her Baby Close as She Heads Home With Ranveer Singh, Photos Go Viral Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen with their daughter for the first time on Sunday. Read the full story here

Deepika Padukone Discharged, Heads Home With Daughter Week After Delivery With Ranveer Singh | Watch Deepika Padukone welcomed her baby girl on September 8. She was discharged today. Read the full story here

Masaba Gupta Reveals Her Masseuse Told Her to Drink Milk for a Fair Baby: ‘Saawla Nahi Hona Chahiye’ Masaba, daughter of Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, married actor Satyadeep Mishra last January. They are set to welcome their first child. Read the full story here

Anees Bazmee On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Releasing With Singham Again: ‘Why Should I Talk To Ajay Devgn?’ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will star Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. In June, Ajay Devgn announced that the film will be releasing on Diwali. Read the full story here

Ranveer Singh’s Mom, Dad & Sister Visit Deepika Padukone & Her Newborn Daughter At The Hospital Ranveer Singh’s whole family reached Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital to meet Deepika Padukone and her baby girl last night. Watch the video to know more. Read the full story here

Saif Ali Khan Says He Was ‘Sweating’ on First Day of Devara: ‘I Was Panicking, Thought Won’t Do…’ Saif Ali Khan opened up about working in Devara. The actor makes his Telugu film debut with the Jr NTR-headlined film. Read the full story here

New Mom Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Motherhood For the FIRST Time: ‘Feed, Burp…’ Deepika Padukone changed her bio on Instagram. The couple welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024 Read the full story here

Jr NTR Was ‘Shocked’ When He Saw Janhvi Kapoor in Devara: ‘I Thought She’s from Mumbai, Kya Pata Hoga…’ Jr NTR was highly impressed with Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in Devara. The actors are working together for the first time. Read the full story here

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav Kick Start ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Promotions Last night, the star cast of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ turned heads as they stepped out in style for a glamorous event. Triptii Dimri dazzled in a stunning red saree. Kartik Aaryan stuck to the glam quotient in a dapper sequin suit. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan brought an elegant touch to the occasion in a classic black anarkali suit. Rajpal Yadav and director Anees Bazmee too were in attendance. Watch the video for more. Read the full story here

Jigra: Alia Bhatt Drops Teaser Of Next Song ‘Chal Kudiye’ With Diljit Dosanjh, Fans Call It ‘Superhit’ Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt first collaborated for the song ‘Ik Kudi’ from the film Udta Punjab. It was a huge hit and fans loved it. Read the full story here

Rajkummar Rao Praises Kareena Kapoor Starrer The Buckingham Murders, Calls It ‘Gripping Thriller’ Kapoor and Mehta’s film has opened to Rs 1.62 crore reportedly. As per reports, the film has earned Rs 1.62 crore on its first day. Read the full story here

Esha Deol Says Hema Malini and Family Imposed Restrictions During Periods: ‘We Were Not Allowed To…’ Esha Deol opened up about growing up with her mother, Hema Malini and grandmother. Read the full story here

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty In Drunken Driving Case Justin Timberlake, after pleading guilty in the drunken driving case, issued a public statement admitting that he made a mistake and urged everyone not to get behind the wheel of a car after drinking. Timberlake acknowledged guilt to a reduced charge of ‘driving while ability impaired,’ which results in a fine ranging from $300 to $500 and a 90-day suspension of his driver’s license. Read the full story here

Alia Bhatt Changes Her Name After Marrying Ranbir Kapoor, Here’s What Her New Name Is; Watch Video Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. The couple shares a daughter named Raha. Read the full story here

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri To Reunite For Anurag Basu’s Next, Shoot Starts From September 24: Report Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will be first time seen in horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film is releasing on Diwali this year Read the full story here