Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 17, 2024): Kirron Kher On Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan At News18 SheShakti 2024 | N18V

Rupali Ganguly Hugs Husband Ashwin, Calls Him ‘Supportive’ On Birthday: ‘Thank You For Coming In My Life’ Rupali Ganguly shares a series of cherished family photos with her husband Ashwin and their son, Rudransh. Read the full story here

Twinkle Khanna Spotted With Daughter Nitara At Mumbai Airport, Fans Say ‘Akshay Kumar Photocopy’ Akshay and Twinkle welcomed their baby girl, Nitara, in 2012, almost 11 years after their marriage. Read the full story here

Kirron Kher On Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan At News18 SheShakti 2024 | N18V Kirron Kher, in her illustrious career as an actress, has worked with many big names, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan, to name a few. On Monday, at the News18 SheShakti 2024 event, when asked about her journey so far, she talked about how she had to keep doing commercial films because if she said yes to one film with a big name, she wasn’t in a position to say no to the next. Watch her take right here. Read the full story here

IC 814 Passenger Recalls Horror, Says He Mistook Hijacking For A Movie Shoot: ‘I Asked For Another Scotch’ The hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC 814 is being discussed again due to Netflix’s new series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Read the full story here

Jigra Song Chal Kudiye Out: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Track Celebrates Women Strength; Watch Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Vedang Raina playing her brother. The film is releasing on October 11 Read the full story here

Sujata Mehta Rajesh Khanna Jai Shiv Shankar Depression Dimple Kapadia Sujata Mehta, known for films such as Pratighaat, Yateem and Gunaah, almost worked with Rajesh Khanna in the early 1990s. Read the full story here

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Delhi Police’s Warning Against Sale Of Fraudulent Tickets Of Dil-Luminati Concert “Paise puse baare soche duniya, alert rehkar online fraud se bache duniya,” Delhi Police wrote. Read the full story here

Kangana Ranaut Confirms Selling Mumbai Bungalow Because of Emergency Delay Losses: ‘Times of Crisis’ Earlier this month, a report revealed that Kangana Ranaut sold her controversial property for Rs 32 crore. Read the full story here

How Vivek Oberoi Built Rs 100-crore Fortune Despite Average Film Career The actor has worked in nearly 40 films in a career spanning over two decades. Read the full story here

Kirron Kher Talks About Her Cancer Battle With Son Sikandar Kher At News18 SheShakti 2024 | N18V Kirron Kher, with her son Sikander Kher, candidly shared about her initial fears and the challenges she faced during cancer treatment at the News18 SheShakti 2024 event on Monday. Watch this video to know more about her inspiring journey. Read the full story here

How Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama And Adipurush Differ In Portrayal Of The Epic Directed by Ram Mohan, Yûgô Sakô and Koichi Saski, the music was composed by Vanraj Bhatia. This film received widespread acclaim. Read the full story here

Nayanthara And Sundar C Team Up For Mookuthi Amman 2, Fans React To Their Collaboration Mookuthi Amman was a Tamil-language fantasy comedy film written and directed by RJ Balaji. Read the full story here

MLA Vamsi Krishna Hails RVV Satyanarayana’s Role In Manyam Dheerudu The Jana Sena MLA praised the actor RVV Satyanarayana for handling different tasks in this film, i.e.- male lead, filmmaker and singer.

Read the full story here

SIIMA Pays Tribute To Late Actor Vijayakanth For His Contribution To Tamil Cinema The best actors and films from the Tamil and Malayalam industries were awarded on Sunday.

Read the full story here

Karan Johar Opens Up On Being A Single Father, Recalls Being Told ‘Samaaj Kya Kahega’: ‘My Mother Was…’ Karan Johar welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, on February 7, 2017, via surrogacy. Read the full story here

Amala Paul Reveals Son Ilai’s Face During Onam Celebrations With Husband Jagat Desai In the photos clicked on the boat, Amala can be seen dressed in a white saree paired with a red blouse. Read the full story here

Malayalam Cinema to Get a New Film Association Amid Shocking Revelations By Hema Committee A group of film personalities are set to launch a new film body aimed at revitalising the sector and promoting a fair and just workplace. Read the full story here

Lal Salaam’s OTT Cut Will Be Different From Its Theatrical Version, Says Aishwarya Rajinikanth Fans believe that the loss of the hard disk is the reason the film is not yet streaming on OTT. Read the full story here

Shefali Shah & Rasika Dugal On Playing Cops In Delhi Crime Series At News18 SheShakti 2024 | N18V Shefali Shah & Rasika Dugal opened up about playing tough cops at the News18 SheShakti 2024 event on Monday. Watch the video to know more. Read the full story here