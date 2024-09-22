Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 22, 2024): Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray WARNS Against Fawad Khan’s Film Release, Says ‘Won’t Hesitate If…’

Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray WARNS Against Fawad Khan’s Film Release, Says ‘Won’t Hesitate If…’ Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt is set to release in India but not in Maharashtra. Read the full story here

Devara Trailer Out: Jr NTR Starrer Is Tale Of Power And Fear, Promises An Action-Packed Entertainer Jr NTR starrer Devara Part 1 trailer has released. Well, the film is all set for its theatrical release on September 27.

yudhra-box-office-day-2-siddhant-chaturvedi-malavika-mohanan-action-film-drop-6-crore The action-packed film Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, saw a strong box office opening but suffered a significant drop on Day 2. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film's total domestic collection reached Rs 6 crore.

Hansal Mehta Gets Candid About The Buckingham Murders, Gujarati Food, OTT Censorship | WATCH | N18V In this exclusive chat with CNN-News18 Showsha's Sakshi Litoriya, filmmaker Hansal Mehta talks about 'The Buckingham Murder', Kareena Kapoor Khan, his love for Gujarati food, OTT censorship, box office collections and more. Watch the full interview right here.

Alia Bhatt 'Looks Exactly Like Neetu Kapoor' On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Say Fans: 'The Hairstyle Is…' Fans pointed out that Alia Bhatt's recent appearance on Kapil Sharma's show reminded them of Neetu Kapoor.

Coldplay Adds Third Concert in Mumbai After Two Concerts Sell Out in Mumbai, Deets Inside Coldplay added a third concert for Mumbai after two shows sell out.

Coldplay In Mumbai: Tickets Flying Off BookMyShow, Lakhs Of Fans In Online Queue The legendary British rock band, headed by Chris Martin, will be performing live in Mumbai on January 18 and 19 next year

Simran Vijay Casting Rumours Exclusive News18 reached out to actress Simran about her recent post on social media criticising several rumours about her name being 'linked with one or the other'.

Janhvi Kapoor To Make A Cameo In Ishaan Khatter's Next Film With Neeraj Ghaywan: Report Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with the shoot of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar co starring Varun Dhawan

Madonna Channels 90s Glam Meets Black Widow Aesthetic In A Dramatic Lace Veil For D&G Show | N18G Madonna made a grand entry at the Dolce & Gabbana show, draped in a black veil that paid homage to her iconic 1990s era . She also shared a heartwarming moment with the ace designer duo. Watch the video to know more!

Keith Urban Pours The Pain Of Having An Alcoholic Father In New Song 'Break The Chain'| N18G Keith Urban's upcoming album, 'High' dropped on September 20. A day before the release, the singer shared the story behind the number 'Break the Chain' leaving us all teary eyed. He shares that the song deals with 'being born into a family with an alcoholic father and the challenges that come with that'. Watch the video to know more!

Coldplay Concert Mumbai: Missed Out on the Tickets? Here's How You Still Stand a Chance To Get Them Coldplay tickets sold out? Don't worry, you will get a second chance to get the tickets later this year.

Sharvari Wagh And Ananya Panday's Gossiping Moment At Event Goes Viral; Watch The Video Now Sharvari marked her acting debut with Kabir Khan's web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. Ananya Panday made her OTT debut with Call Me Bae

BTS' Jin, Dakota Johnson, Nicola Coughlan Bring Glamour To Milan Gucci Show | WATCH | N18G Gucci's front row was filled up to the brim with stars like BTS' Jin, Dakota Johnson, Nicola Coughlan, and Daisy Edgar-Jones. While the queens of the big screen brought their A-game to the show, K-Pop sensation Jin, the brand's ambassador, opted for a relaxed vibe. Also in attendance were Italy's tennis star and Gucci ambassador, Jannik Sinner, Chinese actress Tian Xiwei and many more. Watch the video for all the highlights!

Who is Keneeshaa Francis? Singer Rumoured to be Dating Jayam Ravi Amid His Divorce From Aarti Jayam Ravi was rumoured to be dating Keneeshaa Francis amid his divorce process with Aarti.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Has THIS Reaction After People Warned Her 'Your Career Will Be Over' Post Marriage Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married on October 16, 2012. Saif and Kareena have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan, Navya Naveli Nanda & Bhumi Pednekar Style It Up For An Award Function | WATCH Several celebrities on Saturday night attended an award function in Mumbai looking their best. Among the many attendees were Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Navya Naveli Nanda, to name a few. Watch the video for more.

Ananya Panday & Karisma Kapoor Turn Heads At Mumbai Event; Pankaj Tripathi Also Attends | WATCH Ananya Panday was recently spotted at a Mumbai event looking like a dream in a glitzy olive saree that featured intricate golden detailing. Karisma Kapoor was seen keeping it classy in an ivory saree with minimal floral print, while Pankaj Tripathi kept it casual with a denim shirt and black trousers. Watch the video to know more!

Farhan Akhtar Opens Up About Divorce From First Wife Adhuna Bhabani: 'I Felt Guilty Towards…' Farhan Akhtar opened up about the impact of his divorce from Adhuna Bhabani had on his children.