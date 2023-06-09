শুক্রবার , ৯ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৬শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Lavanya Tripathi Hides Her Face As Paparazzi Spot Her Before Varun Tej Engagement; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৯, ২০২৩ ১০:১১ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 4 2


The couple is set to get engaged tonight in Hyderabad.

The couple is set to get engaged tonight in Hyderabad.

The couple is expected to exchange engagement vows at the luxurious residence of Varun Tej in Hyderabad.

Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get engaged today. On Thursday afternoon, popular Telugu stars’ spokesperson SivaCherry took to Twitter to not only confirmed the news of the engagement but also shared the digital invite the couple is sharing with their industry friends. The invite features Varun and Lavanya’s photo and it read, “Two hearts, one love. Congratulations Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together.” The invite also featured the engagement date.

The couple is expected to exchange engagement vows at the luxurious residence of Varun Tej in Hyderabad. The private ceremony will be attended by their close friends and family members, including the entire Allu and Mega family – comprising Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Allu Aravind, and others. Now, pictures have surfaced of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni arriving for the ceremony. In the pictures that are now going viral on social media, Ram Charan can be seen in a powder blue shirt, while Upasana looks pretty in a bottle green ensemble with heavy choker neckpiece. Megastar Chiranjeevi also arrived.

Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi was also papped. She hid her face as paps tried to get a better picture. From the video, it can be made out that she wore a tangerine sari and completed her look with flowers in her hair and a traditional choker. Check out the video here:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi first crossed paths on the sets of Mister back in 2017. During the shoot, they developed a strong bond as close friends. Over time, their friendship transformed into a romantic relationship, but the couple chose to keep it confidential. It was during the filming of their second movie, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, that the news of them dating came to light. Eventually, Varun Tej and Lavanya started making public appearances together, attending parties and events as a couple. Lavanya’s presence at the wedding of Varun Tej’s sister, actress Niharika Konidela, in 2020 further fuelled speculation about their relationship.

