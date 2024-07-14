‘Letter aaya hai termination ka’ – Abdul Razaaq’s hilarious reply before India vs Pakistan WCL final | Cricket News

WATCH

Former allrounder Abdul Razaaq did not feature in Pakistan Champions’ playing eleven in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) against India in Birmingham on Saturday, but more than that, it’s the removal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection panel that continues to rankle him.Razzaq and his former teammate Wahab Riaz were sacked from the PCB selection committee following the team’s disastrous campaign in the T20 World Cup, where the Babar Azam-led squad failed to go past the group stage following defeats against India and USA.There have also been allegations of favouritism against the duo, but they have refuted those claims.However, the focus of the talk show on a Paksitan TV channel, on which Razzaq joined from Birmingham, was on the WCL final between India and Pakistan. Ahead of the title match, which India won to clinch the trophy on Saturday, Razaaq was asked on the show by former Pakistan pacer Sikander Bakht if there has been some support or prize money promised by the PCB to the team if they beat India.Razzaq’s reply left everyone on the panel and the social media in splits as the clip from the show was posted on ‘X’ by a user.“Tell us if the team has received any support or message from the PCB, something like ‘win the trophy and we will award you 10,000 dollars?'” Bakht asked Razzaq.The former Pakistan allrounder replied to the question with a twist. “Letter aaya hai termination ka (received termination letter),” Razaaq said on a lighter note, relating the answer to his removal as selector.

After his sacking as selector, Razaaq spoke on the allegations against him and Riaz, saying that the selection of players for the T20 World Cup was a collective decision of the committee.

“How can I sway the other selectors while selecting the team?” he had said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Pakistan Champions lost the WCL final to India champions by five wickets.

Led by Yuvraj Singh, India successfully chased a target of 157 runs in 19.1 overs. Ambati Rayudu (50) set the stage with a quickfire half-century, followed by crucial contributions from Yusuf Pathan (30*) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (34).