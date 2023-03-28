মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৪ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Lionel Messi statue to stand next to Diego Maradona, Pele at CONMEBOL museum | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৮, ২০২৩ ১:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
1679989268 photo


Lionel Messi stepped out of Diego Maradona‘s shadow by leading Argentina to World Cup victory last year and a statue of the diminutive forward will stand alongside those of his predecessor and Brazil great Pele at the South American federation’s museum.
Messi, holding a replica of the World Cup trophy, stood beside the life-size statue at an unveiling ceremony at the South American Football Federation (CONMEBOL) headquarters in Luque, Paraguay before the Copa Libertadores draw on Monday.
The 35-year-old emulated the late Maradona by leading Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar in December.
“I had never dreamed or thought about this,” Messi said. “My dream was to enjoy what I liked when I was little, to be a professional soccer player, to do what I always loved in this life.
“I had a very long road, many decisions and defeats, but I always looked ahead and wanted to go for a triumph, for a victory.
“I think that is the most important thing, to fight for your dreams, that everything is possible and to enjoy the game, which is the most beautiful thing there is.”

football match
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

The Argentina players and coach Lionel Scaloni also received miniature trophies of the World Cup and the Copa America, which they won in 2021.
The Argentine Football Federation renamed the national team’s training facility after Messi on Saturday, two days after he scored his 800th career goal in a 2-0 friendly win over Panama.
Messi has scored 99 goals for his country and would become the first Argentina player to net 100 international goals if he scores in Tuesday’s friendly against Curacao.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 600255585318776
বাজার সিন্ডিকেটের বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা নিন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Chattralig clash
স্বাধীনতা দিবসে ছাত্রলীগের দু’গ্রুপে সংঘর্ষে আহত ৫
বাংলাদেশ
1679989268 photo
Lionel Messi statue to stand next to Diego Maradona, Pele at CONMEBOL museum | Football News
খেলাধুলা
saffron 1
মেদ গলবে ম্যাজিকে! মুখও হবে ঝলমলে, চকচকে! এই 'একটিমাত্র' Magic Drink খান প্রতিদিন সকালে…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
hrithik roshan vikram vedha

Hrithik Roshan’s First Look from Action Thriller Vikram Vedha Revealed on Actor’s Birthday

 1673095779 Electric Blanket Shutterstock 2

ইলেকট্রিক ব্ল্যাঙ্কেট দেখে নিন – best electric blanket to buy in india winter amazon – News18 Bangla

 1619877071 untitled design 89

Took Prompt Action Against Fake Vaccination, BJP Using Agencies to Defame WB: Mamata

 1623219887 charles dickens death anniversary

Lesser-known Facts About the Celebrated Author

 1627314517 tv

Telly-town Stars’ Set Internet Ablaze

 1643172854 photo

SLC requests BCCI to start tour with T20Is instead of Tests | Cricket News

 wm CTG 27 November 2021

সাম্প্রদায়িকতা রোধে গণজাগরণ মঞ্চের মতো গণউত্থানের আহ্বান

 wm Gm kader Edit

এই বাজেট উচ্চাভিলাষী: জি এম কাদের

 prothomalo bangla 2021 07 7a1fa53a 5d3b 4846 85b2 145c8d14016d C 1

অপরিকল্পিত ২৪ কোটি টাকার হাসপাতাল হয়ে গেছে অফিস

 1648058849 photo

3rd ODI: Bangladesh seal historic one-day series triumph over South Africa | Cricket News