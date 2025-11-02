সোমবার, ০৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৫২ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

List of Women’s World Cup winners: Full list of champions over the years | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
The ICC Women’s World Cup final saw Shafali Verma take two wickets after being handed the ball in a surprise move by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqboola)

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 has reached its grand finale at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, where India and South Africa battled it out for cricket’s biggest prize. For the first time in history, South Africa featured in a Women’s World Cup final, while India eyed their maiden title after finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017. The current edition, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has been marked by record crowds and high-quality cricket. From Shafali Verma’s fearless batting in the final to Laura Wolvaardt’s world record, the tournament has showcased the depth of women’s cricket. Earlier in the semifinals, India produced one of the most memorable chases in World Cup history, overhauling Australia’s 338-run total with five wickets to spare in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s composed 89 powered India into their third final.In the 2025 edition, India Women clinched a sensational win, becoming first-time winners by a 52-run margin to lift their maiden crown. The Women’s World Cup was first played in 1973, and remains the oldest global tournament in women’s sport. Over five decades, it has grown into a global event with packed stadiums. Australia continue to dominate the winner’s list with seven titles, while England have claimed four. New Zealand, the 2000 champions, remain the only other side to have lifted the trophy.

List of Women’s ODI World Cup winners from 1973 to 2025

Year Winner Runner-up Host
1973 England Australia England
1978 Australia England India
1982 Australia England New Zealand
1988 Australia England Australia
1993 England New Zealand England
1997 Australia New Zealand India
2000 New Zealand Australia New Zealand
2005 Australia India South Africa
2009 England New Zealand Australia
2013 Australia West Indies India
2017 England India England
2022 Australia England New Zealand
2025 India South Africa India/Sri Lanka





