Mahesh Babu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Says ‘Cinema Has Lost One Of Its Strongest Voices Today’ | Bollywood News

Tributes are pouring in as the death of Dharmendra has left everyone in shock. Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars, has passed away at the age of 89. The family has not yet confirmed the news, but Indian cinema stars have taken to social media to express their grief.

Mahesh Babu, “Cinema has lost one of its strongest voices today… Rest in peace, Dharmendra Deol Sir. The honesty and weight you brought to every character across generations and eras will continue to inspire us always….Praying for strength and courage to his family during this difficult time…”

Ravi Teja also took to X and wrote, “Dharmendra ji was one of the warmest, most genuine souls I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in Indian cinema, and we have lost a legend with a golden heart. My deepest condolences to his family during this painful time. 🙏”

For the unversed, Dharmendra had been receiving medical care at home after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted due to prolonged illness. Doctors had been monitoring him daily, and although his condition had briefly improved after his discharge, he eventually succumbed to his illness. Meanwhile, an official confirmation from the Deol family is awaited.

Earlier today, an ambulance was seen leaving the actor’s home shortly after noon. Soon after, his son Sunny Deol, daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini were photographed arriving at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were also seen reaching the Vile Parle crematorium dressed in white. Aamir Khan was spotted at Dharmendra’s residence.

