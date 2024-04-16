মঙ্গলবার , ১৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৩রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Malaika Arora Asks Son Arhaan About His ‘Virginity’; He Says ‘When Are You Getting Married?’ | Watch

Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan make some interesting revelations on their vodcast.

After Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora will make a guest appearance on Arhaan’s vodcast, where they will discuss sex, marriage and social media.

Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan are all set to engage in a spicy conversation for an upcoming episode of their vodcast, Dumb Biryani. After Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, Malaika will make a guest appearance on Arhaan’s vodcast, where they will discuss sex, marriage and social media.

In a teaser, shared on the vodcast’s official Instagram page, Malaika asks Arhaan about when he had sex for the first time. “When did you lose your virginity?” The Bollywood diva asks her son. Malaika’s question left Arhaan speechless.

Arhaan further asks her mother, “Are you a social climber?” To which, she blatantly refused. He then asks the most inevitable question: “When are you getting married is my next question?”

In the last episode, actors Arbaaz and Sohail Khan spoke about their equation with Salman Khan. “We are very close. When we were young, we were of course staying together. Then we started working and moved out of home. One (Salman) hasn’t gotten married, but we (him and Sohail) got married and separated also and then I got remarried,” he said.

Arbaaz continued, “The thing is, we may not be there when we’re doing individual things, but we are together in crisis. That’s when people usually run away from each other,” he said, adding, “Salman and I might not meet often or communicate that often but if he realises I am in strife, that man isn’t going to hesitate, whether it’s me, Sohail, or anybody else.”

Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora for 19 years before the duo parted ways in 2016. They were officially divorced in 2017. They have a son together, Arhaan. He married makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023 at sister Arpita’s home in Mumbai. Malaika, on the other hand, is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

