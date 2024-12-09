Malaika Arora In Nude-Toned Dress Is Here To Rule Our Hearts

Last Updated: December 09, 2024, 10:54 IST

Malaika Arora was among the many notable attendees at a fashion event in Mumbai.



Malaika Arora recently broke up with Arjun Kapoor. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Last night, Malaika Arora was among the many attendees at a fashion event in Mumbai. And when it comes to fashion, the TV personality can give the best in the field a run for their money. On Sunday, December 9, she arrived at the event wearing a nude-toned floor-length dress. Her outfit featured a turtleneck, a train attached to the shoulder, ruched detailing at the back, a thigh-high slit and one sleeve adorned with sparkly embellishments.

Malaika went all out with the accessories. She wore a statement neckpiece adorned with diamonds and emeralds, and opted for two diamond rings. The Chaiyaa Chaiyaa star left her wavy tresses open in a middle parting and styled the dress with strappy nude-coloured high heels. To finish off her stylish look for the event, she opted for shimmery eyes, darkened eyebrows, highlighted cheeks, and glossy red lips.

In a video shared on Instagram, the TV personality was seen posing for the paparazzi before she headed inside the event. Malaika was one of the guests at the star-studded Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) event. Others who attended were Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chillar, Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Manish Malhotra, and many more.

Lately, Malaika Arora has been in the news for her personal life. Just a month back, her former boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, revealed at a Diwali event that he was single, thus confirming his breakup with the TV personality. While the Singham Again actor publicly talked about his relationship status, Malaika kept her silence on the matter.

However, more recently, she once again sparked dating rumours. On Saturday, December 7, Malaika was spotted at AP Dhillon’s concert with fashion stylist Rahul Vijay. During the show, she joined the Indo-Canadian rapper on the stage, and the fashion stylist posted pictures of the same on his Instagram account. In one such photo, Malaika and Rahul were cosied up as they posed for a selfie. The TV personality re-shared the photo with the song, With You.

In another Instagram Story, Rahul was hyping Malaika, who was seen having a gala time at the concert. He posted the picture, saying, “Wait, was it a Malaika concert?” While there has been no confirmation of the kind of bond between the two, their cosy moments have raised many eyebrows, with many speculating a romantic bond.

Speaking of Malaika Arora’s professional career, the 49-year-old is currently judging the first season of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer: Champions ka Tashan.