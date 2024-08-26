সোমবার , ২৬ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১১ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Malayalam Actor Siddique Files Police Complaint Against Revathy Sampath Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Malayalam actor Siddique has resigned as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Malayalam actor Siddique has resigned as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Actor Siddique has lodged a police complaint against junior artiste Revathy Sampath after she accused him of sexual assault.

Actor Siddique has lodged a police complaint against junior artiste Revathy Sampath after she accused him of sexual assault. In his complaint to the Director General of Police, Siddique claimed that the allegations are part of a larger agenda. Currently in Ooty, the actor reportedly filed the complaint via email, dismissing the accusations and stating that his meeting with Revathy had happened in the presence of her parents.

As per Onmanorama.com, his complaint reads, “Initially, she alleged that I used offensive words against her. But now, she is alleging that I sexually assaulted her. She has changed her allegations against me when the Hema Committee report came out”.

Revathy Sampath’s allegation:

Actress Revathy Sampath has accused veteran Malayalam actor Siddique, former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of sexual misconduct, in the wake of Hema Committee Report. During a recent media interaction, Sampath claimed that the incident occurred when she was 21 years old. She revealed that Siddique initially reached out to her on Facebook, addressing her as “Mole,” a term commonly used in Kerala to refer to a young girl or daughter.

“After completing my Plus Two, I had a terrible experience. Siddique sent me messages on Facebook. I had come to discuss a film. This incident occurred when I was 21 years old. He first approached me by calling me ‘Mole.’ There was abuse from Siddique’s side. During the discussion, he sexually abused me. The face he shows now is not the one I saw back then,” Revanthy said.

Following the allegations, Siddique resigned as AMMA’s general secretary on Sunday. AMMA vice president Jayan Cherthala confirmed it.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving …Read More





