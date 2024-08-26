Malayalam Actor Siddique Files Police Complaint Against Revathy Sampath Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Actor Siddique has lodged a police complaint against junior artiste Revathy Sampath after she accused him of sexual assault. In his complaint to the Director General of Police, Siddique claimed that the allegations are part of a larger agenda. Currently in Ooty, the actor reportedly filed the complaint via email, dismissing the accusations and stating that his meeting with Revathy had happened in the presence of her parents.

As per Onmanorama.com, his complaint reads, “Initially, she alleged that I used offensive words against her. But now, she is alleging that I sexually assaulted her. She has changed her allegations against me when the Hema Committee report came out”.

Kerala | Actor Siddique files a complaint against actress Revathi Sampath following her sexual harassment allegations against him. The complaint has been submitted to the DGP: PRO, Kerala Police— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

Revathy Sampath’s allegation:

Actress Revathy Sampath has accused veteran Malayalam actor Siddique, former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of sexual misconduct, in the wake of Hema Committee Report. During a recent media interaction, Sampath claimed that the incident occurred when she was 21 years old. She revealed that Siddique initially reached out to her on Facebook, addressing her as “Mole,” a term commonly used in Kerala to refer to a young girl or daughter.

“After completing my Plus Two, I had a terrible experience. Siddique sent me messages on Facebook. I had come to discuss a film. This incident occurred when I was 21 years old. He first approached me by calling me ‘Mole.’ There was abuse from Siddique’s side. During the discussion, he sexually abused me. The face he shows now is not the one I saw back then,” Revanthy said.

Following the allegations, Siddique resigned as AMMA’s general secretary on Sunday. AMMA vice president Jayan Cherthala confirmed it.