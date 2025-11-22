Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man Season 4; Shefali Shah Slams Unfair Treatment On Sets | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 22, 2025, 21:55 IST

Manoj Bajpayee confirmed The Family Man 4, assuring fans that all questions from season 3 will be answered. Meanwhile, Shefali Shah talked about demanding basic respect on sets.

‘The Family Man season 3’ starring Manoj Bajpayee, released on Amazon Prime Video on November 21. One netizen complained about The Family Man 3 ending on a cliffhanger, and asked about an update. Manoj Bajpayee reacted to it, confirming the next season, ‘The Family Man season 4’. An X user wrote, “Binged Season 3 of Family Man whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Not done @rajndk At least tell us, Is the season over or you guys will be releasing the left episodes later? Kudos for the great work BTW.” In response to this, Manoj Bajpayee confirmed The Family Man season 4, and hinted at an exciting continuation. He wrote, “Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha ! (All the answers will come in Season 4! See you soon).”

Fresh off the gripping release of Delhi Crime Season 3 on Netflix, Shefali Shah is no longer content to fade into the background of endless shoots and overlooked comforts. At 52, she’s finally embracing the power to demand the basics—things like a vanity van with a toilet or reasonable working hours—without apology. In a conversation with NDTV, she confesses that even this hard-won confidence comes laced with guilt. She opens up about unfair working conditions, setting boundaries, and demanding basic respect on sets.

Earlier, The Family Man 3 actor Manoj Bajpayee had stated that he was underpaid for the series and referred to himself as ‘cheap labour’. He added that big stars command higher pay even in the streaming world. When Jaideep Ahlawat was asked about this, he told News18 Showsha, “I agree with Manoj bhai. That very much happens.” But he adds that the change also has to happen in the mainstream, theatrical space. “Commercial cinema is like a race. Horse races hota hai na… kisi ghode pe paise lagaaoge, toh woh jeetega hi kyunki aap ko pata hai ki woh jeet ne ke laayak hai. If I’m putting in Rs 100 crores on a film, I’ll look for a face who I know can give me Rs 200 crore. It’s obvious that I’ll place my bet on an actor who can bring in the numbers,” he remarks.

Rashmika Mandanna reflected on the true meaning of the feminine energy. The ‘Pushpa’ actress pointed out how this feminine energy helps one see through things, people, and situations – allowing women to feel something is off even before they know why. Rashmika shared a heartfelt note that read, “There’s something about feminine energy..I don’t know how to explain it but when you’re really in tune with yourself.. you just knoww. You see through things… through people… through situations (Sparkle emojis) You feel something is off way before it actually happens, your gut tells you, but you ignore it because life makes it complicated..(sic).”

Global star Priyanka Chopra subtly attracted attention by reposting an Instagram Story this weekend that encapsulated her feelings for husband Nick Jonas. The post, originally shared by an account featuring relationship-quotes, stated: “I will always be my husband’s girl… He’s not merely my partner. He’s my answered prayer.”

