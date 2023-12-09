Manoj Bajpayee Says He Always Finds Faults In His Characters Once The Film Is out: ‘I Get Miserable’

Manoj Bajpayee is currently basking in the success of his survival drama Joram. In the middle of it, the actor took to Reddit to host an Ask Me Anything session with his fans. During the session, he spoke about Joram, his father and how he brings versatility to the characters he plays.

On being asked how his connection was with his father and if he can recall funny anecdotes which have happened in the past, Manoj replied, “I simply adored my father! I have never seen more gentle, more democratic person in my life! My mum was too authoritative, dad was not! He always took the back seat in the decisions, he only wanted his children to be graduate, after that they could do anything they wanted!”

Another user asked him, “What’s a character you would want to play again and why?” To this, he said, “I never wanna play any role, again. I always find faults in my characters once the movie/show is out. I get miserable, but I know the time is gone, the age is gone and I cannot change things. So no point being miserable.”

One user asked what inspired him to be an actor. To this, he wrote, “Acting fascinated me when I was too little. My parents used to take me to watch films, all the brothers and sisters used to tag along. Since the time, I was in 5th standard, the world on the screen used to mesmerize me. From that time on, I had the thought of doing this when I grow up!”

Another user asked him about the biggest change in Bollywood over the last decade. He wrote, “That they’re now depending a lot on scripts! When I started, scripts were not a thing! Secondly, a lot of female presence on the sets is seen!”

The actor will start shooting for the season 3 of The Family Man. Fans are excited for the next installment, set to be released next year.