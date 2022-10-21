Manoj Bajpayee to Jet Off to Goa to Celebrate Diwali With His Family This Year

After a two-year lull, everyone is gearing up to celebrate the festival of Diwali with full gusto this year. Tinsel town is leaving no stone unturned either to make the most of the festivities. While some have already begun throwing extravagant Diwali parties, others are gearing up to spend the festival of lights with their near and dear ones.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is looking forward to the spending the day with his family too. Though there won’t be a Diwali puja at his home this time, he is in no mood to let go of the festive season. He has been shooting for back to back projects across the country but he has decided to take some time off from his busy schedule to jet off to Goa to celebrate Diwali with his family.

Talking about the same, Manoj says, “This time, there will be no Diwali puja at home as my house is under renovation. There is a lot of work going on and so, things at home aren’t in the best shape. Having said that, we will do the puja different this year.”

For Manoj, festivals are all about appreciating the small things in life and being surrounded with loved ones. Wishing everyone, he adds, “I wish a happy and prosperous Diwali to everyone. I hope we stay safe and happy and enjoy the festival with our family. I wish lots of love and send blessings to all.”

On the work front, Manoj has recently wrapped up the shoot of three of his upcoming projects – Ram Reddy’s untitled film co-starring Deepika Dobriyal; RSVP Movies’ Despatch, an investigative thriller set in the world of crime journalism directed by filmmaker Kanu Behl; and filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey’s dark-comedy Soup, which also stars Konkana Sensharma and Naseeruddin Shah.

Apart from these, Bajpayee will be seen in filmmaker Mira Nair’s assistant Rahul Chittella’s Gulmohar, where he will be sharing screen space with veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar and Suraj Sharma of Life Of Pi (2012) fame. He will also headline a courtroom drama to be produced by Zee Studios.

