Manvir Singh leads India to crucial 1-0 win over Kuwait in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

NEW DELHI: In a crucial match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers, India secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Kuwait on Thursday. The breakthrough came in the 75th minute when Manvir Singh found the back of the net with a left-footed shot, connecting with a precise cross from Lallianzuala Chhangte. The win adds three valuable points to India’s campaign in Group A.The encounter saw both teams engaged in a closely contested battle, with chances coming at a premium.However, Manvir Singh’s clinical finish proved to be the decisive moment in the match. Kuwait faced further adversity as Faisal Alharbi received his second yellow card in the third minute of added time, resulting in his expulsion from the game. The red card left Kuwait with 10 men on the field.

India’s attention now turns to the upcoming clash against Asian champions Qatar on November 21 in Bhubaneswar. The match against Qatar is expected to be a challenging test for the Indian squad.

Placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan, India aim to secure a spot in the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The top two teams from each group will advance, with the added incentive of securing qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The victory against Kuwait holds significance for India’s football aspirations, marking a positive step in their quest to reach the later stages of the AFC’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Blue Tigers, currently ranked 106th in the world, showcased resilience and determination, building on their previous success against Kuwait in the SAFF Championships final in July, where India emerged victorious in a penalty shootout.

(With PTI inputs)