Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra Announce Pregnancy; ED Seizes Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s Rs 97 Cr Property

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is embarking on a journey into motherhood. The stylish star recently made a delightful pregnancy announcement that surprised many in the film industry. For those who may not know, Masaba entered into matrimonial bliss with her beloved, Satyadeep Mishra, on January 27, 2023, in a close-knit wedding ceremony. The event was truly enchanting, with her family in full attendance, including her father, Vivian Richards, who traveled from the Caribbean specially for the occasion.

For More: Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra Announce Their First Pregnancy: ‘Two Little Feet On The Way’

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday seized businessman Raj Kundra’s properties worth Rs 97. 79 crore. The attached properties include a residential flat in Mumbai’s Juhu, in the name of his wife and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty.

For More: ED Heat on Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra, Properties Worth Rs 97 Cr Seized

Kusha Kapila is allegedly dating comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. If a viral Reddit post is to be believed, the actress-content creator is in a romantic relationship with Bassi. Reportedly, the two went for a Goa vacation recently when onlookers were shocked to see the closeness between the two. However, it should also be noted that there is no confirmation regarding Kusha and Bassi’s dating rumours as of now.

For More: Is Kusha Kapila Dating Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi After Divorce With Zorawar? Here’s the Truth

Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur revealed she has met the late singer’s second wife, Amarjot, a few times before the couple’s untimely death. For the unversed, the Punjabi singer was married to Gurmail when he met Amarjot and fell in love with her. As per the film released based on the singer, Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, Amarjot did not know Chamkila was already married and Gurmail wasn’t aware of their love story until after they got married.

For More: Amar Singh Chamkila’s First Wife Says She Met Amarjot, Cooked Food For Her: ‘She Didn’t Know…’

Actor Anjum Batra, who portrayed Kesar Singh Tikki in Amar Singh Chamkila, recently shared his experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time at the superstar’s Mumbai home, Mannat. Anjum had earlier assisted Shah Rukh with Punjabi dialogues for the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. He recalled Shah Rukh’s warm hospitality and sharing a meal with him.

For More: Shah Rukh Khan Gave Chamkila Actor Anjum Batra A Menu At Mannat, Insisted That He Eat Pav Bhaji With Him