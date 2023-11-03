Matt Henry: New Zealand’s Matt Henry ruled out of World Cup, Kyle Jamieson named replacement | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a big blow to New Zealand‘s World Cup campaign, fast bowler Matt Henry has been sidelined for the remainder of the tournament due to a torn hamstring. The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a group-stage match against South Africa in Pune, where his team faced a crushing 190-run defeat.
An MRI scan revealed that he had suffered a grade-two tear in his right hamstring, and the expected recovery time is estimated to be between two to four weeks.
Expressing his regret over the situation, New Zealand’s coach, Gary Stead, commented on the loss of Henry, who has been a crucial component of the national one-day side for an extended period. Henry has consistently ranked within the ICC’s top 10 ODI bowlers, a testament to his skill and class. This injury comes at a crucial juncture as the tournament approaches its business end.
To fill the void left by Henry, New Zealand have turned to fellow fast bowler Kyle Jamieson. The towering 28-year-old, who had previously undergone back surgery in February, arrived in Bengaluru, India, late on Thursday. Jamieson was initially with the squad as cover for Tim Southee. Although he has shown greater success in Test cricket, his height and ability to move the ball could be advantageous in the conditions of India.
Stead expressed his confidence in Jamieson, stating, “We’re fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings. His skills and physical attributes always make him a threat with the ball, and it’s an added bonus that he was able to train with us in the first two weeks of the tournament.”
New Zealand’s World Cup campaign has been marred by injuries, with star batsman Kane Williamson nursing a thumb injury and all-rounder Mark Chapman dealing with a thigh issue.
Despite these setbacks, the team remains determined as they continue their quest for a spot in the semi-finals. Their next challenge is a must-win clash with Pakistan on Saturday, followed by a concluding group match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, both of which will be held in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from AFP)
An MRI scan revealed that he had suffered a grade-two tear in his right hamstring, and the expected recovery time is estimated to be between two to four weeks.
Expressing his regret over the situation, New Zealand’s coach, Gary Stead, commented on the loss of Henry, who has been a crucial component of the national one-day side for an extended period. Henry has consistently ranked within the ICC’s top 10 ODI bowlers, a testament to his skill and class. This injury comes at a crucial juncture as the tournament approaches its business end.
To fill the void left by Henry, New Zealand have turned to fellow fast bowler Kyle Jamieson. The towering 28-year-old, who had previously undergone back surgery in February, arrived in Bengaluru, India, late on Thursday. Jamieson was initially with the squad as cover for Tim Southee. Although he has shown greater success in Test cricket, his height and ability to move the ball could be advantageous in the conditions of India.
Stead expressed his confidence in Jamieson, stating, “We’re fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings. His skills and physical attributes always make him a threat with the ball, and it’s an added bonus that he was able to train with us in the first two weeks of the tournament.”
New Zealand’s World Cup campaign has been marred by injuries, with star batsman Kane Williamson nursing a thumb injury and all-rounder Mark Chapman dealing with a thigh issue.
Despite these setbacks, the team remains determined as they continue their quest for a spot in the semi-finals. Their next challenge is a must-win clash with Pakistan on Saturday, followed by a concluding group match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, both of which will be held in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from AFP)