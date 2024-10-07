‘Meri English khatam ho gayi’: Siraj ran away saying | Cricket News

Mohammed Siraj (AP Photo)

The behind-the-scenes stories from India’s T20 World Cup title win earlier this year continue to roll out and entertain the fans, and the one shared by all-rounder Axar Patel on a TV show left the fans in splits.

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final in June to become the T20 champions for the second time, after winning the trophy first in the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2007.

The victory followed emotional scenes on the field, with the players sharing their feelings. While the Indian team was understandably over the moon, the South Africans were left gutted to let the win slip out of their hands while being well on course.

But fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and Axar were facing a problem while everyone was celebrating, and the latter revealed that during an episode of the comedy series ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

Siraj hilariously told his teammates what made him and Axar nervous even after India had won the title.

“Siraj told everyone, ‘Arre DK bhai ne mera English mei interview le liya. Itne saare log hain, sabko English aati hai. Hum dono ko hi kyu pakda English ke liye, pata nahi’ (Dinesk Karthik took our interview in English; all others know English, then why did he catch hold of us I don’t know),” narrated Axar, sending the audience in splits.

Accompanying Axar on the show was India captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube.

“So did you give the interview in English then?” the anchor and famous comedian Kapil Sharma asked Axar.

“Haan diya na, mujhe hi nahi pata mai kya bola. Siraj to aadha interview chhod ke bhaag gaya, bola ‘meri jitni English thi khatam ho gayi hai’ (yes, we did; but even I don’t know what I said; Siraj left the interview in between saying that his English vocabulary finished),” said Axar, and everyone rolled up laughing.