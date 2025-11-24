Milestone alert! Salman Ali Agha goes past Dravid, Yousuf and Dhoni to claim major world record | Cricket News

Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha entered rare territory on Sunday, moving past Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Yousuf and MS Dhoni to claim the record for most international appearances in a single calendar year. The landmark came during Pakistan’s fourth match of the ongoing T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi, which marked Salman’s 54th international match of 2025.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Dravid had held the record since 1999 with 53 games, while Yousuf (2000) and Dhoni (2007) later matched the tally but never surpassed it. By overtaking three icons from India and Pakistan, Salman now stands alone at the top of a list long dominated by modern greats.

India fans are missing Shubman Gill in Guwahati

The milestone also reflects his remarkable workload this year: five Tests, 17 ODIs and 32 T20Is, underscoring Pakistan’s stacked calendar and Salman’s status as an all-format constant. The 32-year-old also led Pakistan to the Asia Cup final in September.Salman’s record-breaking match required little contribution with the bat — he remained unbeaten on one from two balls at No. 6 — but simply stepping onto the field was enough to rewrite history. His brief stay at the crease included a 28-run unbeaten stand with Fakhar Zaman, who smashed 27 off just 10 deliveries.Earlier, Babar Azam top-scored with 74 from 52 balls and Sahibzada Farhan added 63 off 41, the pair stitching together a 103-run partnership for the second wicket to set up Pakistan’s imposing 195/5.With the ball, mystery spinner Usman Tariq stole the spotlight, claiming 4 for 18, including a hat-trick to become only the fourth Pakistani bowler to achieve the feat in T20Is.Pakistan went on to defeat Zimbabwe by 69 runs, sealing their place in the tri-series final.