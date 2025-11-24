সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
German Actor Udo Kier, Cult Horror And Hollywood Icon, Dies At 81 | Hollywood News মুমিনগণ ঐক্যবদ্ধ হয়ে কাজ করব: গাজী মনির হোসেন Milestone alert! Salman Ali Agha goes past Dravid, Yousuf and Dhoni to claim major world record | Cricket News Did Aadesh Shrivastava’s Son Crash Into His Father’s Memorial Statue In Lokhandwala? Here’s The Truth | Bollywood News সারাদেশে বিএনপির ২০ নেতার বহিষ্কারাদেশ প্রত্যাহার After withholding India’s trophy, Mohsin Naqvi hands Pakistan the Asia Cup crown – Watch | Cricket News Ranbir Kapoor Faces Heat For Eating Non-Veg Amid Sattvic Diet Claim For Ramayana: ‘Fire Your PR’ | Bollywood News ‘There are times we don’t get it right’: Brendon McCullum breaks silence after England’s Ashes disaster in Perth | Cricket News Real Madrid’s winless streak continues with 2-2 draw at Elche as Jude Bellingham strikes late | Football News This Shah Rukh Khan Film Scripted Rs 1 Crore Opening Day Record, But Failed To Hold It And Fell Flat At Box Office
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Milestone alert! Salman Ali Agha goes past Dravid, Yousuf and Dhoni to claim major world record | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Milestone alert! Salman Ali Agha goes past Dravid, Yousuf and Dhoni to claim major world record | Cricket News


Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha entered rare territory on Sunday, moving past Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Yousuf and MS Dhoni to claim the record for most international appearances in a single calendar year. The landmark came during Pakistan’s fourth match of the ongoing T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi, which marked Salman’s 54th international match of 2025.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Dravid had held the record since 1999 with 53 games, while Yousuf (2000) and Dhoni (2007) later matched the tally but never surpassed it. By overtaking three icons from India and Pakistan, Salman now stands alone at the top of a list long dominated by modern greats.

India fans are missing Shubman Gill in Guwahati

The milestone also reflects his remarkable workload this year: five Tests, 17 ODIs and 32 T20Is, underscoring Pakistan’s stacked calendar and Salman’s status as an all-format constant. The 32-year-old also led Pakistan to the Asia Cup final in September.Salman’s record-breaking match required little contribution with the bat — he remained unbeaten on one from two balls at No. 6 — but simply stepping onto the field was enough to rewrite history. His brief stay at the crease included a 28-run unbeaten stand with Fakhar Zaman, who smashed 27 off just 10 deliveries.Earlier, Babar Azam top-scored with 74 from 52 balls and Sahibzada Farhan added 63 off 41, the pair stitching together a 103-run partnership for the second wicket to set up Pakistan’s imposing 195/5.With the ball, mystery spinner Usman Tariq stole the spotlight, claiming 4 for 18, including a hat-trick to become only the fourth Pakistani bowler to achieve the feat in T20Is.Pakistan went on to defeat Zimbabwe by 69 runs, sealing their place in the tri-series final.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
After withholding India’s trophy, Mohsin Naqvi hands Pakistan the Asia Cup crown – Watch | Cricket News

After withholding India’s trophy, Mohsin Naqvi hands Pakistan the Asia Cup crown – Watch | Cricket News

‘There are times we don’t get it right’: Brendon McCullum breaks silence after England’s Ashes disaster in Perth | Cricket News

‘There are times we don’t get it right’: Brendon McCullum breaks silence after England’s Ashes disaster in Perth | Cricket News

Real Madrid’s winless streak continues with 2-2 draw at Elche as Jude Bellingham strikes late | Football News

Real Madrid’s winless streak continues with 2-2 draw at Elche as Jude Bellingham strikes late | Football News

India stranded on the ‘road’ as Marco Jansen and Senuran Muthusamy run rampant | Cricket News

India stranded on the ‘road’ as Marco Jansen and Senuran Muthusamy run rampant | Cricket News

Indian spinners failing to turn tide on ‘good tracks’ | Cricket News

Indian spinners failing to turn tide on ‘good tracks’ | Cricket News

Babar Azam draws level with Virat Kohli; matches this record in T20Is as Pakistan crush Zimbabwe | Cricket News

Babar Azam draws level with Virat Kohli; matches this record in T20Is as Pakistan crush Zimbabwe | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST