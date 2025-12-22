Milind Soman Says OTT Platforms Are Giving 90s Actors A New Lease Of Opportunities: ‘Good Time For Everyone’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 22, 2025, 13:39 IST

Actor Milind Soman has highlighted how the entertainment industry has transformed with the rise of OTT and digital platforms.

Speaking exclusively to IANS during an event organized by Zydus Pinkathon, Milind Soman spoke about opportunities for veteran actors. He explained that with more content being created for films and streaming platforms, experienced actors from the 90s are now getting a chance to showcase their talent and make a strong mark in the industry. When asked about the resurgence of 90s actors in today’s entertainment landscape, the Paurashpur actor stated that the rise of OTT platforms has helped the older generation gain more opportunities.

Milind Soman shared, “I would say that the entire industry has changed because we now have the internet, OTT platforms have emerged, and there is much more entertainment available. Today, there are more options for entertainment—films are being made, shows are being created for OTT. Because of this, actors from the older generation are also getting more opportunities. And since they have more experience, when we watch them, they perform their roles exceptionally well. So, I think it’s a good time for everyone; opportunities are available everywhere.”

Needless to say, OTT platforms have given a new lease of life to 90s actors like Bobby Deol. Although his career started on a high note, he struggled to make a lasting mark in the industry. Deol’s recent work in streaming hits such as “Aashram” and “Class of 83″ has, however, marked a remarkable comeback.

Similarly, recently Akshaye Khanna has also benefited from the changing entertainment landscape. In his recent release “Dhurandhar,” he delivered a performance that was widely appreciated.

Speaking of Milind Soman, the actor has made notable appearances in several popular OTT shows. He starred as Boris in the fantasy drama “Paurashpur,” and portrayed Dr. Aamir Warsi in the acclaimed series “Four More Shots Please.”

