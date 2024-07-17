বুধবার , ১৭ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২রা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Mini Mathur’s Birthday Post For ‘Unique, Gentle, Generous’ Katrina Kaif Is Packed With Love

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৭, ২০২৪ ১১:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 07 17t104344.682 2024 07 093e0e3229e8844db86e766b1e01361d


Published By: Shrey Khanna

Last Updated:

Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday on July 16. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday on July 16. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The video shared by Mini Mathur comprised some of the never-before-seen pictures with Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif and television personality Mini Mathur share a close bond, often delighting their Instagram followers with adorable posts. Known for their strong friendship, the duo regularly celebrates special occasions together. Yesterday marked a notable event as Katrina celebrated her 41st birthday. Social media was filled with wishes from fans and loved ones, including Mini Mathur, who commemorated her bestie’s special day with a heartfelt video tribute.

The video shared by Mini Mathur comprised some never-before-seen pictures featuring Katrina Kaif and herself. The adorable pictures were indeed a testament to the camaraderie and the deep bond they share. Side by side together in all the frames, the duo radiated pure joy, capturing the essence of their precious friendship.

Along with the clip, Mini Mathur also attached a short note for her bestie, Katrina Kaif. She wrote, “It’s the happy birthday of the one and only Ms Katty Kat. The most unique, gentle, generous, moody, naive, astute, un people-y philanthropist & low key cray over thinker in the whole wide world!! You deserve all the happiness in the world and then some Katrina Kaif.”

The bond between Mini Mathur, her husband Kabir Khan and Katrina Kaif extends beyond friendship, as evidenced by their close relationship. This was particularly evident when the couple attended Katrina’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal in 2021 as among their closest friends. Speaking of Katrina and Kabir Khan’s professional collaborations, the duo has worked on notable films such as New York and Ek Tha Tiger.

Last year in August, when Mini Mathur celebrated her 40th birthday, Katrina Kaif chose to make her day special by sharing a snapshot on her Instagram Stories. Featuring the actress with her friends Mini Mathur, and Karishma Kohli, the image saw the trio radiating joy. The photo was undeniably adorable. Sending her birthday wish to Mini, Katrina wrote, “To our forever bundle of joy and sunshine, @minimathur. I hope we remain inseparable like three peas in a pod forever… Wishing you even more joy and laughter this year.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday with Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai. The lovebirds stepped out with their families for dinner.



Source link

