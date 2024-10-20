Mira Kapoor Flaunts Mehendi Featuring Shahid Kapoor’s Initials As She Prepares For Karwa Chauth

Mira Kapoor is celebrating the Karwa Chauth festival today and looks like she is still in preparation mode. Sharing a glimpse of her celebration prep, the star wife dropped a photo of her minimal mehendi with Shahid Kapoor’s initials. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet, Shilpa Shetty, and others also shared a glimpse of their mehendi.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira Kapoor shared the mehendi photo and it looks very beautiful. SK is written on her hand. Taking to her Instagram stories, Parineeti Chopra shared the mehendi design and also how the house has been decorated for the festival. Raghav Chaddha is also seen checking the preparations. Rakul Preet Singh also shared the simple mehendi design on her Instagram stories. This will be her first Karwa Chauth. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she doesn’t follow the tradition. However, she does enjoy the festivities around it. Sonam joined her family on Saturday night to apply mehendi and sit with fellow married women who were observing the fast.

Take a look here:

Kiara Advani also flew to New Delhi to celebrate the festival with family. She flaunted her mehendi which showed SM’s initial written on it.

Shilpa Shetty is observing the annual Karwa Chauth fast. The actress, who has been married for 15 years now, revealed that she is fasting for her husband, Raj Kundra. On the eve of the special occasion, Shilpa took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she has decided to keep things simple this year. She shared a video of her Sargi, that is specially made for Karwa Chauth, and opted for minimalistic mehendi.

In the video, Shilpa showed a glimpse of the mehendi cones, the bangles and the sieve, through which she would see the moon. The video also gave a glimpse of the food items she arranged for the special day. Shilpa then shared a picture of her mehendi. The actress revealed she got a simple design done on her palm and also applied mehendi on her feet.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next film Deva. Pooja Hegde will join him in a lead role in the film. The excitement reached new heights when Shahid announced the release date in a recent post, revealing that Deva is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.