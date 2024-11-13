বুধবার , ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৮শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mitchell Marsh's hilarious pub encounter: "I just won a World Cup, what do you think I'm doing?"

Mitchell Marsh. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Australia’s star allrounder Mitchell Marsh shared details about his celebrations following the national team’s triumph at the ODI World Cup in India. He discussed his post-victory festivities after landing back in his home country.
“I landed back in Perth at about 9 am. And my wife was at work, so I just walked down to my local pub. I waited for it to open out the front, and then I walked in. I had a couple of pints just by myself,” Marsh said in a podcast with the Grade Cricketer.

“And then two random blokes came and sat next to me, and they were talking about the team of the tournament for the World Cup. And I’ve turned around and was like, ‘Thought I was stiff boys’. They have completely wigged out. They’re like, ‘What are you doing here?’ I said, ‘I just won a World Cup, what do you think I’m doing?’ And then it got weird, and I left. I walked 500 meters down towards home. Had another two by myself and then went to bed. So I don’t know, parade in the streets, or my weird three hours in the morning. I reckon I’m taking mine,” Marsh added.
Marsh continues to be an essential player in the Australian cricket squad, having served the team for numerous years, including taking up captaincy duties when required. The accomplished all-rounder is positioned to make significant contributions for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.
Following their unexpected first-ever home series whitewash against New Zealand, India aim to achieve their third consecutive series win Down Under. The team is determined to bounce back and maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming matches.





Source link

