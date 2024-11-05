মঙ্গলবার , ৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mitchell Santner, Noman Ali, Kagiso Rabada in contention for ICC Player of the Month honours | Cricket News

নভেম্বর ৫, ২০২৪ ৫:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Mitchell Santner, Noman Ali, Kagiso Rabada in contention for ICC Player of the Month honours | Cricket News


Mitchell Santner (PTI Photo)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nominees for the Player of the Month awards for October, recognizing outstanding performances in men’s and women’s cricket.
In the men’s category, Pakistan’s Noman Ali, New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada are shortlisted.
For the women’s award, New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, West Indies’ Deandra Dottin, and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt received nominations.
Noman Ali earned his first nomination due to his impressive wicket-taking performance in the Test series against England.
He played a key role in Pakistan’s 2-1 series victory, securing 20 wickets at an average of 13.85 in two Test matches in Multan and Rawalpindi.
Mitchell Santner’s impactful performance in the second Test against India in Pune earned him a nomination.
His remarkable bowling figures of 7 for 53 in the first innings and 6 for 104 in the second innings played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s historic series win against India.
Kagiso Rabada’s outstanding bowling performance during South Africa’s Test series victory against Bangladesh secured his nomination.
He reached the milestone of 300 Test wickets and played a crucial role in South Africa’s victory in the first Test with figures of 9 for 72.
“Having reclaimed the top spot in the ICC men’s Test bowling rankings as a result of the Mirpur victory, the pacer was among the wickets once again in Chattogram, taking five for 37 in the first innings as the visitors eventually clinched the series with an innings victory and gained valuable points in their quest for an ICC World Test Championship Final berth.”
Amelia Kerr played a crucial role in New Zealand’s victory at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.
She set a new record for wickets taken in the tournament, claiming 15 wickets and scoring 135 runs, earning her the Player of the Tournament award.
Deandra Dottin’s impactful return to the West Indies team during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earned her a nomination.
Her all-round performance helped the team reach the semi-finals, with notable contributions against Scotland, Bangladesh, and England.
Laura Wolvaardt’s consistent performance as captain of the South African women’s team during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earned her a nomination.
She finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 223 runs at an average of 44.60, leading South Africa to the final.





Source link

