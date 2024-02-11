রবিবার , ১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৮শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mithun Chakraborty Suffers Cerebral Stroke, Hospitalised; Kareena Kapoor Says Jab We Met Never Gets Old

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১১, ২০২৪ ২:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
wrap 24 2024 02 47fb2f8345dc0e0423f586b4efffc091


Mithun hospitalised. Kareena remembers Jab We Met.

Mithun hospitalised. Kareena remembers Jab We Met.

Mithun Chakraborty is hospitalised in Kolkata. Kareena Kapoor remembers Jab We Met ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Mithun Chakraborty has been hospitalised. The actor-turned-politician was rushed to the Apollo Hospital’s emergency unit in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10. Reportedly, the actor was not feeling well following which he was taken to the hospital. Now in the latest update, the hospital where the legendary star is admitted has issued a medical bulletin, updating everyone on his condition.

Read More: Mithun Chakraborty Diagnosed With Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke; Hospital Confirms Actor Is ‘Fully Conscious’

In the recent episode of Shark Tank India season 3, Aman Gupta rejected a startup pitch which was even praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We saw the founders of a startup named Daak Room pitching their company. They explained that Daak Room promotes physical writing through their campaigns and products. They then asked for Rs 36 lakh equity in return for a 4 per cent stake in their company.

Read More: Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta Rejects Startup Praised By PM Modi, Says ‘It’s Not a Business’

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, it’s time to re-live some early 2000s Bollywood romance, just like Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress took to her social media handle on Saturday, February 10, to share a video compilation of her most iconic scenes from the 2007 film, Jab We Met. The Imtiaz Ali directorial featured Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, who used to be a couple back then.

Read More: Kareena Kapoor Shares Jab We Met Scenes With Shahid Kapoor Ahead of Valentine’s Day: ‘Never Gets Old’

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has fallen prey to a ‘cybercrime incident’. A fake Instagram account of Sitara has been created which has not only been ‘fraudulently posing’ as Mahesh Babu’s daughter but has also been sending trading and investment links to users on the platform.

Read More: Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To ‘Cybercrime Incident’, Police Probes FAKE Account

Siddharth Anand is seemingly upset with the lukewarm response to his latest directorial Fighter, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The filmmaker on Friday shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Story, which left fans wondering who he was talking about.

Read More: Siddharth Anand Shares Cryptic Post After Hrithik’s Fighter Underperforms: ‘Your Biggest Hater…’

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



