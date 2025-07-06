MLC 2025: All-round Kieron Pollard helps MI New York beat LAKR by 6 runs; stay in hunt for playoffs | Cricket News

Kieron Pollard of MI New York is congratulated for getting the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford of Los Angeles Knight Riders during match 27 of the Cognizant Major League Cricket season 3 between MI New York and LA Knight Riders held at the Broward County Stadium, Florida, United States of America (USA). (SPortzpics)

Kieron Pollard’s half-century and game-changing penultimate over helped MI New York (MINY) beat Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) by six runs in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. The loss effectively eliminated LAKR’s playoff contention, while MINY stayed in the hunt.In a match where momentum swung wildly at extremities, LAKR’s inability to close out the chase proved costly. Jason Holder’s men fell short despite needing just 29 off the last three overs with eight wickets in hand.The slow pitch also challenged MI NY early. The men in blue suffered a shaky start, losing their top order in quick succession during the powerplay. Shadley van Schalkwyk provided key breakthroughs, removing Quinton de Kock and Tajinder Singh, while Corne Dry dismissed the tournament’s leading run-scorer, Monank Patel, thanks to a stunning catch in the outfield by Saif Badar.Skipper Nicholas Pooran attempted to steady the innings with a cautious 30 off 24 balls before being dismissed via a juggling catch behind the stumps by Unmukt Chand off Sunil Narine. Michael Bracewell followed shortly after, holing out to Holder at long-on as Dry’s clever change of pace paid off again.With half the side gone and the scoreboard barely keeping pace with the overs, Pollard began his assault in the 17th over, launching Andre Russell for back-to-back sixes. After a quiet over from Holder, Pollard went again—dispatching van Schalkwyk for two more sixes before falling for a vital 50 off 36, caught by Holder, whose brilliant final over helped restrict MINY to a competitive total of 142/9.In reply, LAKR lost their dangerous opener Andre Fletcher early in the second over, before Unmukt Chand and Alex Hales began to rebuild. Hales’ lean run this season continued, making a labored 21 off 26, while Chand played anchor with a slow but steady knock as the Knight Riders chased their first win.

But MI New York’s varied bowling attack kept things tight in the middle overs. Chand and Sherfane Rutherford struggled to find boundaries, and though LAKR were still in control needing just 29 off the last 18 balls, Pollard’s tight penultimate over—conceding only 5 runs and claiming Rutherford’s wicket—tilted the game dramatically.With 16 needed off the final over, LA Knight Riders made a debatable call to retire Chand and send in skipper Holder. But Ehsan Adil held his nerve brilliantly, sealing a 6-run win that knocked LA Knight Riders out of the tournament.Brief ScoresMINY: 142/9 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 50, Nicholas Pooran 30; Shadley van Schalkwyk 3/24, Corne Dry 2/25, Jason Holder 2/28)LAKR: 136/4 in 20 overs (Unmukt Chand 59, Sherfane Rutherford 29, Alex Hales 21; Nosthush Kenjige 1/14, Kieron Pollard 1/12)