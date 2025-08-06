MLS: Son Heung-min joins Los Angeles FC in blockbuster move, ends decade-long Spurs chapter | Football News

Son Heung-min has completed a sensational move to Los Angeles FC, signing a contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club on Tuesday. The 33-year-old South Korean forward ended his 10-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur, marking the end of an era in North London and the beginning of a new chapter in Southern California.Son was spotted in a luxury suite at BMO Stadium during LAFC’s Leagues Cup match against Tigres on Tuesday night. The club is expected to unveil him formally at a press conference on Wednesday. LAFC reportedly paid over $20 million for the transfer — potentially a record-breaking fee in MLS history.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!During his time at Spurs, Son became a fan favourite and one of the Premier League’s brightest stars, scoring 173 goals in 454 appearances. His departure was marked by an emotional farewell in Seoul last week, where he received a guard of honor and a standing ovation from nearly 65,000 fans during Tottenham’s exhibition against Newcastle.

Los Angeles is a symbolic and strategic destination for Son. Home to the largest Korean population outside of Korea, the city offers the perfect platform for Son to extend his influence off the pitch, much like Shohei Ohtani has done with the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball.Son’s move also reunites him with former Spurs captain Hugo Lloris, now LAFC’s goalkeeper. With LAFC sitting sixth in the Western Conference and chasing another MLS Cup, Son’s arrival is expected to inject pace, creativity, and firepower into the squad.Despite a quieter Premier League season by his standards, Son remains a world-class talent and will likely be a major force in MLS. The move also positions him ideally for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be held across North America, where he is expected to lead South Korea once again.