Mohabbatein Actress Kim Sharma Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Red Bikini During Spain Vacay | PICS | Bollywood News

Kim Sharma turned heads in a red bikini, and her sunkissed beach photos from Spain have gone viral!

Kim Sharma flaunts her toned physique in a red bikini

Kim Sharma, most popularly known for her role in the 2000 film ‘Mohabbatein’, has a huge following on social media, and she often treats them with glimpses from her life. Looks like she is currently ejoying a vacay in Spain, and she was spotted soaking up the sun in a bold red bikini at the beach. She rocked the bikini confidently, flaunting her toned physique, and fans went gaga over her look. Bhavana Panday, Arjun Rampal and Seema Kiran Sajdeh also reacted to her stunning pictures!

Kim Sharma took to her Instagram recently to share a series of pictures from her Spain holiday. She set temperature soaring in an eye-catching red bikini that perfectly complemented her curves. She flaunted her toned abs, and also enjoyed a dip at the beach. She paired the bikini look with dark sunglasses. The sun-kissed photos went viral on social media! “Spanish summer,” she wrote, while sharing the photos. Take a look!

Reacting to the pictures, Arjun Rampal wrote, “Looking good sis,” to which she replied, “@rampal72 ly.” “Oohhh myyyy,” wrote Seema Sajdeh, while Bhavana Panday dropped several fire emojis.

Meanwhile, she also shared some more pictures from her vacay, in which she was seen sporting a black bikini. Have a look!

Coming to Kim’s professional front, she made her acting debut in 2000 with YRF’s romantic drama Mohabbatein, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jugal Hansraj Uday Chopra among others. She played the role of Sanjana, the love interest of Jugal Hansraj’s character Sameer in the film. She bagged the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Female for her on-screen performance. The actress then appeared in several films, including Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Khadgam, Fida, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and Godfather, Nehlle Pe Dehlla among others.

She was last seen as Sharmili M. Siqueira “SMS” in the 2011 film Loot, marking her exit from the acting career. Currently, she works as the Executive Vice President (EVP) of Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

