Mohammed Siraj has taken a giant step; need guys like Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli in Tests: Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma complimented Mohammed Siraj for stepping up in the absence of seasoned pacers after the 1-0 series victory over the West Indies

Siraj won his first Man-of-the-Match award in a traditional five-day game after taking 5 for 60 in the West Indies’ first innings of the second Test, which concluded in a tie after the fifth and final day of play at the Queen’s Park Oval wiped out by relentless rain.

The West Indies were 76 for two at the close of play on the fourth evening, having been set an intimidating target of 365.

“We are in the right place. It’s about getting the job done,” Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

When asked if Siraj is ready to lead the pace attack, Rohit stated that he is not looking for a single bowler to take the lead.

“Siraj, I have been watching closely. He’s taken such a giant step. He has led this attack. I don’t want anyone to lead the attack. I want everyone to lead when they are having the ball in their hand. You want the entire pace battery taking the responsibility,” he said.

While rain seemed to have denied India, Rohit said his team remained optimistic as the hosts were required to bat last on a pitch which though hardly had any demons.

“Every win is different. Playing in the West Indies has its own challenge. Happy with the way things went. We gave it a good shot, unfortunately we couldn’t get any play today. We actually went out with a positive intent yesterday.

“Rain had its final say. We were quite confident. You know how difficult it is batting last. We always wanted that kind of score where we wanted the opposition to go for it. There wasn’t much on the surface. No play today, unfortunate for us.”

The Indian captain also praised centurion Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan , who hit a 34-ball 52 in the second innings before the declaration.

“You need guys like Ishan. We wanted quick runs, we promoted him, he wasn’t afraid. He was the first one to put his hand up.

“In Test matches, you need guys who stabilise the innings like what Virat did, he played superbly. You need a mixture of everything. We have depth, we have got variety,” Rohit said.

Despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Siraj claimed he was never under pressure.

“This is my first player of the match award in Tests, very pleased. There wasn’t much help for the pacers. I kept my plans simple and executed.

“When you pick wickets in conditions like this, you get loads of confidence. Rohit bhai asked me to believe in myself, not take any pressure and enjoy,” Siraj said.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite , who saw his team surrender in Dominica in three days, said he was pleased to see the batters last more than 100 overs in the first innings.

In response to India’s first innings total of 438, the West Indies were bowled out for 255. India scored rapidly in their second essay, finishing at 181 for two in 24 overs.

“We showed some fight in this game with the bat. Bowling-wise, we can be more disciplined. It was a good comeback from the batters. We lost five wickets yesterday, that wasn’t good. Top-order batting 100+ overs is pleasing,” Brathwaite said.

“We were positive, we had 98 overs on a pitch that was relatively good. It (chase) was on. Unfortunately with the weather, we didn’t get a chance.

“Preparation is important. We need to bat for long periods against good teams. Some countries have club cricket going on,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)