‘Mohsin Naqvi has absolutely no idea about cricket’: Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad slams PCB chairman | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has criticized Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his handling of the team following the shocking 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first Test at Rawalpindi. Shahzad questioned Naqvi’s understanding of cricket and expressed disappointment with his leadership decisions, particularly highlighting Pakistan’s historic first-ever Test defeat to Bangladesh.Taking to social media platform X, Shahzad voiced his frustration with Naqvi’s decision-making abilities after the defeat.Shahzad tweeted, “This is what happens if you don’t make changes in time. You got scared and you did not make decisions.”

Shahzad continued his criticism by questioning Naqvi’s effectiveness since assuming the role of PCB chairman earlier this year. “I was told that Mohsin Naqvi was a brave, resolute, and shrewd man with extreme power when he became the PCB chief. It was being said that if anyone could change the PCB, it would be Naqvi. But we have not seen it yet, and whatever he has done so far, this much is clear that Mohsin Naqvi has absolutely no idea about cricket,” Shahzad wrote.

Naqvi took over the PCB with promises of significant changes following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup, especially after their loss to India. Shahzad pointed out that Naqvi’s promises of reform have not materialized.

“When you lost to India in the T20 World Cup 2024, to keep people quiet, you said that you will do a surgery on Pakistan cricket. But you failed to do it. You lied to people just like others in the past. What did you think? That you would buy time? That after you beat Bangladesh in the Test series, people will go a little quiet and then you will implement your changes, but that did not happen,” he said.

The defeat has increased scrutiny on Pakistan’s cricket setup, as they have now lost four consecutive Test matches, including a 3-0 series whitewash against Australia earlier this year. Their last home Test win was against South Africa in early 2021. These ongoing struggles have led to growing frustration among fans and commentators, questioning the direction of the team under current management.

Shahzad also criticized the enduring influence of certain individuals within Pakistan cricket, suggesting a stagnation in the sport’s governance.

“The people that have been running Pakistan cricket for the last 12-15 years, they are still calling the shots. It has culminated in Bangladesh beating Pakistan for the first time in a Test match . I have never seen this in my life,” he remarked.