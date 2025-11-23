Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Stuns In All-White Outfit, Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous Mama’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 23, 2025, 13:05 IST

Recently, the mom-to-be actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures, leaving netizens stunned.

Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Stuns In All-White Outfit, Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous Mama’

Sonam Kapoor has recently announced her second pregnancy. The actress has been getting congratulatory messages from all around. Well, she has once again proved that she is one of Bollywood’s most stylish celebrities as she made a striking style statement in all white outfit. Fans have flooded the comments section calling her a “gorgeous mama.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of photos and wrote, “दिल बदलता नहीं… बस औरों के लिए धड़कने लगता है. Wrapped in love, heritage & the journey of becoming.#Motherhood #Parampara Shauna and Kush congratulations and all my love always.. be happy and content.” The actress is looking stunning in a white colour ethnic wear. She opted for subtle makeup. Fans immediately reacted with heart emojis and called her ‘Gorgeous mama’.

Take a look here:

Sonam Kapoor Says ‘Mama Swag Activated’

On Saturday morning too, the mom-to-be actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures, leaving netizens stunned. In these new clicks, Sonam looked stylish in a black and white top, which she paired with a matching skirt and an oversized grey blazer. In the caption of her post, Sonam Kapoor teased about being pregnant and wrote, “Mama Swag Activated. Style: non-negotiable. Energy: don’t try me.

Sonam Kapoor Expecting 2nd Child

Earlier this week, Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy, sharing the happy news with a series of elegant photos on Instagram. The Bollywood star and global fashion icon revealed her baby bump alongside the caption, “MOTHER.”For the announcement, Sonam channelled Princess Diana, opting for a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The ensemble closely mirrors several iconic looks once worn by the late Princess.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 after years of dating, and welcomed Vayu in August 2022. Since then, the actress has frequently shared glimpses of her motherhood journey, balancing her glamorous on-screen persona with her role as a devoted mother. In August this year, Sonam had penned a heartfelt birthday note as Vayu turned three. “Happy Birthday my baby boy. May you always be this curious, kind, thoughtful and sweet. I hope you are always surrounded by so much love, music and happiness. Mama loves you to the moon and back and again,” she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor’s Work Front

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya and later had a good run in Bollywood with hits like Raanjhanaa and Neerja. Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime-thriller ‘Blind,’ a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film marked Sonam’s return to the screen after a six-year career break following The Zoya Factor.

Up next, Sonam Kapoor will star in ‘Battle for Bittora,’ an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published: November 23, 2025, 13:05 IST

News movies bollywood Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Stuns In All-White Outfit, Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous Mama’