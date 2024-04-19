শুক্রবার , ১৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৬ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mouni Roy ‘Unfollowed’ Sandeep Singh After Sushant Singh Rajput Controversy: ‘She Didn’t Have Guts…’

mouni roy stopped talking to sandeep singh after sushant singh rajputs death 2024 04 1be42a47f504c9c822838c11a0fae4d8


Mouni Roy apparently 'stopped' talking to Sandeep Singh after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Producer Sandeep Singh has made a shocking claim about actress Mouni Roy, who shared a close bond with him until he was embroiled in a controversy in 2020.

Film producer Sandeep Singh has made a series of shocking claims against actress Mouni Roy, who was one of his “best friends” at one point. Sandeep alleged that Mouni stopped talking to him ever since he was embroiled in a controversy in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sandeep claimed that he had initially offered his directorial debut, Safed, to Mouni and Ankita Lokhande, and both of them had in fact “loved” the script.

“However, both of them backed out probably because of the fact that I was embroiled in a controversy,” he told Times Now.com. “I’m deeply hurt by Mouni Roy. She was one of my best friends, she used to follow me on Instagram. We would hang out together and go for lunches and dinners. Whenever she wanted to meet a big filmmaker, I would go with her. I even met her husband Suraj Nambiar long before they got married. When the Sushant Singh Rajput controversy erupted, she was the first one who backed out and unfollowed me.”

Sandeep further claimed that Mouni also stopped replying to his texts and “didn’t even have the guts to call me to her wedding.” He added, “But I want to tell Mouni that if something goes wrong with her, I’ll be the first person to go to her.”

It’s been three years since beloved Indian film actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The news of his demise came as a shock to many. The actor had always seemed to be a jovial, humble and kind person in his interactions with fans and during interviews. While cinema was his profession, he was a highly educated and incredibly well-read person among a sea of Bollywood stars.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020, questions were raised about Sandeep’s relationship with the late actor. Sandeep, who claimed to be Sushant’s close friend, was under the scanner after Sushant’s family said that they did not know him. He then received a huge backlash online from Sushant’s fans for allegedly lying. However, he later released his alleged WhatsApp chats with Sushant’s family to clear his stance.

Sushant became a household name with the Ekta Kapoor TV series, Pavitra Rishta. Later, he took part in various dance reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. His film career blossomed after he was cast in the critically and commercially hit film ‘Kai Po Che!’ which was released in 2013.

Sushant’s popularity skyrocketed after he starred as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in the biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. He achieved resounding success again with Kedarnath and Chhichhore (2019). Dil Bechara (2020) was his last film that was released posthumously.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

