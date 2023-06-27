মঙ্গলবার , ২৭ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৩ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have played big roles in my career: Yashasvi Jaiswal | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৭, ২০২৩ ৩:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1687856823 photo


NEW DELHI: During IPL 2023, young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been named in the Test squad for the two-match series against the West Indies, got to interact with two former India captains – MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Yashasvi, whose cricketing journey so far has been a fascinating one, always seeks out seniors for advice whenever he gets the chance.
The 21-year-old Yashasvi is steadily ticking off all boxes in style. While he has a First Class average of over 80, he also had a breakthrough IPL season, emerging as the leading run-scorer for the Rajasthan Royals and the fifth highest overall.
He was subsequently selected as a stand-by player for the World Test Championship Final which was followed by a maiden Test call up for India’s upcoming tour of the Caribbean.

11

Yashasvi Jaiswal (TOI Photo)
“Virat (Kohli) bhaiya and MS (Dhoni) sir have played big roles (in my career). I have taken advice from them. Their tips have helped me a lot. They have both played a lot of cricket and know the game very well. When you talk to them, you learn a lot. When you see them on the field, their batting, fielding, body language, their leg movements, the way they move their bat to play a particular shot, and the last-moment decision-making in shot selection, you learn a lot,” Yashasvi told TimesofIndia.com earlier in an exclusive interview.
“Virat bhaiya is a legend of the game. I had a really good interaction with him during the IPL. I took a lot of tips from him,” the 21 year old said.
Yashavi, who left his home in Suriya village in Uttar Pradesh at the age of 11 and travelled to Mumbai and lived in tents in the initial days of his career, was the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL 2023 and finished with 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08, with one century, and five fifties.

cricket man2

On the back of his stupendous show, Yashasvi got a call-up in the Rohit Sharma-led India squad for the Test series in the Caribbean.
With Cheteshwar Pujara not finding a place in the India squad, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Yashasvi being tried in the number 3 slot.
“During the IPL, I got the chance to interact with Virat bhaiya and MS sir. They gave me cricketing tips and those are helping me a lot,” Yashasvi further told TimesofIndia.com.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Musa edit
বাবুলের বাসায় মুসা আসতেন, আদালতে দারোয়ানের সাক্ষ্য
বাংলাদেশ
1687856823 photo
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have played big roles in my career: Yashasvi Jaiswal | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 10 46
৩০ থেকে একলাফে ১০০! দেশ জুড়ে রকেটের গতিতে দাম বাড়ছে টমেটোর, জানুন মূল্যবৃদ্ধির কারণtomato price crossed rs 100 per kg in bengaluru market – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 2023 06 27t140209.819
Laughs And Thrills Combined: 5 Hindi Action-comedies Perfect For Family and Friends
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 196534509255184

সাপাহারে ফাইনাল ফুটবল খেলা অনুষ্ঠিত

 manab mukherjee

Former Bengal Minister Manab Mukherjee Dies

 wm Students Protest And Attack on Them 23 11 2021 2

শিক্ষার্থীদের আন্দোলনে বাম গণতান্ত্রিক জোটের সমর্থন

 statue of unity

Lesser-known Facts About the ‘Iron Man of India’

 wm awami league

দেশজুড়ে আ.লীগের সম্প্রীতি সমাবেশ ও শান্তি শোভাযাত্রা

 khalada zia

খালেদা জিয়ার ১১ মামলার শুনানি ২০ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

 flyover 20230220175731.webp

কালশী মোড়ে স্বস্তি, দুই মিনিটেই পাড়ি দুর্ভোগের পথ

 received 1353019738426388

মেহেরপুর গাংনীতে রাস্তা নির্মানে ব্যাপক অনিয়মের অভিযোগ উঠেছে

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 masute1012 ab 1383087

নতুন উচ্চতায় ডিএসই সূচক

 1656746747 photo

India vs England 2022, 5th Test: I tried to disturb bowlers mentally, says Rishabh Pant | Cricket News